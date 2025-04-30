How to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2: retailers to check and the latest stock updates

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are now live in the U.S. and U.K., with retailers in both regions rapidly selling out of stock.

Following an unexpected delay, Switch 2 pre-orders went live in North America on April 24, and high demand levels saw the console sell out in minutes across major retailers. We've seen sporadic restocks since then.

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5 and retails for $449, or $499 with a copy of Mario Kart World bundled in. Based on the interest in pre-orders, it appears highly likely the Switch 2 will be one of the year's most in-demand tech items, and a pre-order will be vital to get one at launch.

To help you secure your console, we're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and restock updates in this comprehensive guide. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest pre-order updates.

As of April 30, the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are not in stock at any major retailer in the U.S.

The likes of Target, GameStop and Best Buy sold out in their initial wave of pre-orders in less than an hour, but we recently saw a surprise restock at Walmart over the weekend. This could be the start of a slew of new pre-order opportunities, so watch this space as it could change very soon.

Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer restocked pre-orders on Saturday, April 26. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listings pages, but isn't yet taking pre-orders of the console. The online retailer wasn't involved in the first drop of Switch 2 stock, but could be gearing up to take pre-orders in the near future. Watch this space.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are live. Drops started April 24th, but have since sold out. The console is available to pre-order both online and in-store. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy started taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups. Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the Mario Kart World Bundle.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club hasn't confirmed its pre-order details for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the retailer currently has a listing page for the Mario Kart World bundle, so it's one to watch right now.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May, and only via invitation. Invites will go out on April 24, and to be selected, you'll need a Nintendo account. Pre-orders will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.

Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.K.

Over in the U.K., Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the hours after the Direct live stream, and British gamers were clearly impressed by what they saw.

Major retailers including Argos, Very, Amazon and Game have all taken (and since sold out) of their Switch 2 pre-order allocation. However, we're tracking stock to see if more units are made available before June 2025.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £429 at Amazon Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle as of April 23.



Amazon opted for an invitation system to distribute its initial allocation of Switch 2 pre-orders, but its most recent batches of stock have been sold via the usual method.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo is technically offering the very first Nintendo Switch 2 deal, with a 14p saving on the console. The retailer is now sold out of pre-orders, but restock may be on the way.

IN-STORE ONLY Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Currys Currys is bucking the trend and has decided to only take Switch 2 pre-orders in-store, use the link provided to check for your local store.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at GAME UK Dedicated gaming retailer GAME took Switch 2 pre-orders last week but has sold out. The retailer also courted controversy by charging £10 for delivery which seemed excessive.

PRE-ORDER W/ INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at My Nintendo Store UK Nintendo itself is taking Switch 2 pre-orders today, but you have to receive an invitation first, and also meet a series of set criteria. Invites have been going out today so check your inbox if you signed up last week.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at Argos Argos is currently taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders after selling out last week. The retailer also has stock of the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for £429.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at very.co.uk Very is another retailer taking fresh Switch 2 pre-orders today. Earlier today, it restocked its selection of bundles with packages starting from £479 and including various accessories such as a 256GB microSD card, Switch Camera, Carrying Case and more.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at EE EE is currently taking Switch 2 pre-orders with a focus on bundles that include various accessories from the Pro controller to an extra set of Joy-Cons. Alternatively, you can pick up the official Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: £395 at John Lewis Both the Switch 2 standalone (£395) and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle (£429) have sold out at John Lewis. However, the retailer has stock of the Joy-Con 2 Controllers for Switch 2 and Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 be restocked before launch?

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live, and the console is currently unavailable for purchase across all major retailers. At present, the stock situation looks a little bleak for anybody without a locked-in pre-order.

However, don't lose hope at this stage in the game. We've already seen a couple of restocks, including a Walmart drop that took several hours to sell out. And I expect more chances to pre-order will appear ahead of launch.

The launch day itself is likely to also arrive with a fresh batch of stock, so if you're eager to get your hands on the Switch 2, more chances will come.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of those tech products that is exactly what it sounds like, it's a successor to the best-selling Nintendo Switch console offering the same hybrid of a handheld and a home console.

The biggest upgrade is expected to be its beefier internal components — though these haven't been detailed as of yet — but it's also a larger unit with a bigger display, and jumbo-sized Joy-Con controllers. It also packs a reworked dock, and a snazzy color scheme that combines black, blue and orange.

Plus, speaking of those new Joy-Cons, the controllers will connect to the Switch 2 via a magnetic system, which looks like a big improvement over the first Switch's cumbersome rail connectors. Oh, and the back kickstand has been overhauled and appears more functional and user-friendly.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will also offer a significant power increase over its predecessor. It will be capable of running select games up to 4K (when connected to a TV) and at 60fps. It looks set to rival the Steam Deck.

How will Nintendo fight scalpers?

To fight scalpers, Switch 2 pre-orders at My Nintendo Store will come with strict guidelines. They include:

You must have a Nintendo account and be 18 years of age or older.

You must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours as of Wednesday, April 2.

You must have opted to share your gameplay data with Nintendo.

After registering your interest at My Nintendo Store, you'll then receive an invite to buy the console on May 8. (Additional invites will be released later). Invitation emails will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You'll have 72 hours from the time when the email is sent to complete your purchase.