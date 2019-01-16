Best iPhone XS Max Cases
A big iPhone demands big protection
The iPhone XS Max commands the biggest asking price for any iPhone ever, with the entry-level model costing $1,099. Prices spike up to $1,449, if you want to max out storage to 512GB. Clearly, that big of an investment requires a case to keep your iPhone XS Max safe from harm.
Fortunately, case makers have cranked out a wide array of iPhone XS Max accessories, including cases. We've found 20 that can keep your new phone safe while also augmenting its distinctive style.
iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case
If you find yourself wishing you could get more battery life out of your iPhone XS Max, Apple has an accessory that also doubles as a protective case for the 6.5-inch phone. Sure, the iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case offers a silicone exterior lined with soft microfiber inside, but the the real star of the show here is the extra battery pack on the back of the case. With your iPhone XS Max inside, you can count on up to 37 hours of talk time, 20 hours of internet use, and 25 hours of video playback. Best of all, you can charge both the Smart Battery Case and the phone inside it wirelessly, as Apple's $129 case works with Qi-certified chargers.
Incipio DualPro for iPhone XS Max
Incipio has brought its dual-layer protective case to Apple's super-sized iPhone. With Incipio's DualPro, you get a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell on the outside and a shock-absorbing inner core. Put them together and your iPhone XS Max should be able to survive a 10-foot drop. Incipio also includes a year warranty with the DualPro.
Tech21 Pure Shimmer
Tech21's latest edition to its Pure lineup offers some protection for your iPhone XS Max without obscuring its striking looks. The Pure Shimmer case features Tech21's Bullet impact material for absorbing blows should your phone take a tumble. The $40 case also boasts a thin design that won’t add noticeable bulk to Apple's supersize iPhone. And you can pick between pink or blue to give your iPhone an iridescent tint.
Bellroy Phone Case
Who says the iPhone XR is the only new model allowed to show some color? Grab one of Bellroy's $45 Phone Cases for the iPhone XS Max, and you can make sure that Apple's big-screen phone flashes some color too, whether it's the coral model pictured or the four other options (graphite, caramel, navy and a more traditional black). Bellroy's cases aren't just about color: they feature a blend of environmentally certified leather and polymer, and a microfiber lining nestles your XS Max when it's enclosed in the super slim case. The Phone Case comes with a three-year warranty, which means your case is still covered long after you've paid off your $1,099 phone.
Silk Nudist Clear Case
If you're someone who appreciates the iPhone XS Max design, and you don't want to mask it, consider the Silk Nudist Clear Case. As its name might suggest, the case is clear, so you can see the iPhone XS Max's design inside. The case has a cover for the buttons, too, which will improve the "tactile click response," according to Silk. And at less than $15, the Silk Nudist Clear Case is one of the cheapest options we've found.
Lifeproof Slam
At $50, the Lifeproof Slam is on the higher end of case pricing. But for that, you'll get a case that comes with a thick barrier around the spine to protect your phone. On the rear, the case is clear so you can see the iPhone XS Max's color from the outside. According to Lifeproof, the case is designed to be used with wireless chargers, so you don’t need to take it out to boost your charge. And if you drop your phone on concrete, Lifeproof promises to keep your handset safe "with barely a scratch."
Case-Mate Sprinkles
Case-Mate Sprinkles is undoubtedly the most colorful — and perhaps, interesting — case in this roundup. The case, which costs $40, has a sprinkle design on the back that's made of "multi-colored ceramic beads." According to Case-Mate, the case is designed to be "eye-catching," but it should also give you some protection. In fact, it'll keep your iPhone XS Max safe should your phone ever face a 10-foot drop, according to the company. To add more design flair to the Sprinkles, Case-Mate protects your iPhone's button with pink metallic buttons.
Otterbox Pursuit Series
Otterbox's Pursuit Series is another hefty case that's designed to keep your iPhone XS Max safe. It comes with seals and port covers, and an internal impact liner can absorb shock during a fall. The Pursuit Series is clear on the back, so you can still see your phone's color, and a thick band around your spine will absorb shock with its internal impact liner. Be aware, however, that the Otterbox Pursuit Series is awfully expensive at $79.95.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Bumper Case
Protection doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. For less than $20, you can equip your iPhone XS Max with Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Bumper Case, which features a soft TPU case with wraparound bumper to absorb shocks. Raised bezels keep the iPhone's screen out of harms way, and you can still charge your phone wirelessly even when it's tucked safely inside.
Mous iPhone XS Max Limitless 2.0
The Mous iPhone XS Max Limitless 2.0 is a slim-fitting case that comes in your choice of carbon fiber, walnut, bamboo and more. It uses a technology called AiroShock: small air pockets built into the case that absorb the energy of an impact when you drop your iPhone XS Max. Even when tested against a hammer — yes, Mous took a hammer to its case — the Limitless 2.0 held up. The case also features magnets in the shell that let you attach it to a magnetic phone holder or other accessories. Still, at $59.99, it might prove to be a little pricey for some folks.
UAG Metropolis
Urban Armor Gear's UAG Metropolis is a folio case that's designed to both safeguard your iPhone XS Max and give you some room to carry credit cards, ID cards and cash when you're walking around town. The case comes with an impact-resistant core and has a felt-lined cover for all-around protection. And since it's water-resistant, you can dip the case in a puddle and still be fine. But it's the folio feature that might mean the most to folks who want protection both for the iPhone XS Max's rear plate and its screen. And having the option for carrying a few cards with you isn't so bad, either.
Silk Wallet Slayer for iPhone XS Max
For a different take on an iPhone case that doubles as a way to carry around cards and cash, check out Silk's Wallet Slayer for the iPhone XS Max. The $25 case has room for three cards plus cash when you're toting around your phone, and a kickstand lets you prop up the Wallet Slayer with one of your cards when you want to watch videos. Silk also touts the case's textured sides which are designed to make it easier to grip.
Casetify Geranium
In another attempt at making a statement, the Casetify Geranium is a colorful choice. The case, which costs $55, offers protection from drops of up to 6.6 inches. It's also pretty lightweight. Featuring an absorbent ring around the camera, two layers of protection for the smartphone and a scratch-resistant design, the Geranium case should be able to handle whatever you throw at it. And if you're into flowers, this case is the winner: it has geraniums on the back (thus the name). Since its design is frosted, you'll be able to see your chosen iPhone color through the backplate.
Case-Mate Barely There Folio
As its name might suggest, the $35 Case-Mate Barely There Folio is a great choice for anyone who doesn't want a bulky iPhone case. The case has a faux-leather finish and wraps around your screen to protect it from any damage when it's closed. The rest of the phone is protected by the case, and if you want to watch videos and other content, the Barely There offers a kickstand to view programming on the smartphone. Best of all, the Barely There, which can hold three cards, is just 2mm thick.
Catalyst Impact Protection Case
The Catalyst Impact Protection Case is a $50 case that's designed to protect your iPhone XS Max from all types of damage. It's a big, thick case that will add substantial weight and heftiness to the iPhone XS, but it'll keep the backplate, screen and surrounding buttons safe. Best of all, there's a dial on the side that will mute and unmute your smartphone with a turn. And if you're a lanyard person, you can attach a cord to the Impact Protection Case to have it handy. It's a solid value for the $50 price.
Otterbox Commuter Series
The Otterbox Commuter Series comes with an interesting feature: the opportunity to create your own case based on your tastes. You can choose your shell color, of course, but you can also choose the slipcover color to make it fit your style. The case has a slim design and two-layer construction for protection both inside and out. And if you want port covers, this one's a winner: it's designed to keep out dust and dirt. Not bad for $49.90.
GroveMade Walnut iPhone Case
If you’re looking for a truly unique case to protect your iPhone XS Max, consider the GroveMade Walnut iPhone Case. As its name suggests, the case is made from walnut and is thin enough to fit around the phone without taking up too much room in your pocket. A backplate attaches directly onto your phone that can only be used once, so if you take it off, you’ll need to buy a new case.
Nodus Shell Case II
The Nodus Shell Case II is available for both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The case is made from a vegetable-tanned Italian leather and has a polycarbonate core that the company says will absorb shock in a fall. The case is fully compatible with Qi-based wireless chargers and its soft microfiber lining is designed to prevent it from scratching your phone.
Nomad Rugged Folio
Nomad’s Rugged Folio is exactly as it sounds: a case that’s designed for outdoor use. It has a folio design to cover the screen from possible damage when you’re hiking or enjoying other activities. It comes with a brown horween leather made in the U.S. and has what the company calls a “rugged patina” for limiting damage. Inside, you’ll find three slots for credit cards and one for your cash. Although it’s thin, the company says you can drop your phone from six feet with the Rugged Folio attached and it should survive.
UAG Trooper
Urban Armor Gear's Trooper Series offers a nice mix of protection and functionality. The case meets military drop-test standards, but it also has room to hold up to four credit cards, and big tactile buttons make it easy to adjust volume. There's a trade-off to all this protection — the Trooper Case does not let you wirelessly charge your iPhone XS Max, though you can still use Apple Pay with the case on.
