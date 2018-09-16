10 Tips for Surviving Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Lara's back and better than ever in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. In the culmination of the heroine's new origin story, Lara finds herself going up against the shadow organization Trinity once again as she tries to avert an apocalypse that she started (it's a long story). Full of action, stealth, puzzle-solving and, of course, tomb raiding, Shadow demands that you have skill, twitch reflexes and a bit of luck if you're going to survive the romp in one piece. Here are some tips to make your journey a bit more manageable. Credit: Square Enix
Adjust the Difficulty
Are you weak on puzzle-solving but strong on action? Or vice versa? Be sure to take advantage of the difficulty settings. Shadow is one of the few games that lets you set combat, puzzles and exploration at different difficulty levels from one another. Best of all, if you've over or underestimated your abilities, you can always go back and tweak the settings.
Credit: Square Enix
Scavenge Anything and Everything
All sorts of bric-a-brac lies hidden in the nooks and crannies of Shadow. And let me tell you — you're going to need every bit of it. From upgrading your weapons to cobbling together new outfits, every bit of hardwood, cloth and metal comes in handy, so be sure to stock up. Because there's nothing worse than having to run back and forth to base camp because you ran out of animal hides — well, nothing besides dying.
Credit: Square Enix
Survival Instincts Are Your Friend
Whether you're on the hunt for hidden resources, trying to track enemies or just lost on your way to the next mission, make sure to use your Survival Instincts (SI). Activating this skill illuminates all the important points of interest in the area. And if you enable the right skills (such as Illipa's Sight), SI can even highlight the location of an animal's heart, so you can inflict more damage during the hunt, scoring one-shot kills.
Credit: Square Enix
Explore Everything
The world of Shadow of the Tomb Raider is absolutely massive, so be sure to explore everything you can. And be prepared to backtrack. The game is very Metroidvania-esque in that when you first go through an area, you won't have all the tools to access every part of it. It's cool. That's what fast travel is for.
Credit: Square Enix
Choose Your Skills Wisely
Typically, when given a multibranch skill tree, players build out their characters to match their gameplay style. You should definitely do that here, but you should also unlock certain skills no matter what. Those include Raposa's Wit, which unlocks Tier 4 of your weapons upgrade, and Serpent's Glint, which adds a flare-round attachment to all your pistols.
Credit: Square Enix
Be Up for the Challenge
Full of puzzles and death traps, the Challenge Tombs can be vexing. But enduring all that frustration can pay off with some really cool rewards, including powerful outfits or even better skills. Just be sure you have all the equipment to tackle the tombs; otherwise, you'll leave empty-handed or die — a lot.
Credit: Square Enix
Merchants are a Girl's Best Friend
This is the first time that Lara can barter for goods, and you should absolutely take advantage of that opportunity. Not for resources mind you — you've got a whole jungle for that. However, you'll find several items, like the Rope Ascender and the Lockpick, that only at a merchant's shop. While not vital to the end game, these items can help you access new areas and treasures. And if you're short on cash, don't be afraid to sell off a few resources to make up the difference.Credit: Square Enix
Become a Bug Whisperer
That which doesn't kill you ... should help you take down your enemies. Throughout her adventure, Lara will run across a number of creepy-crawlies, some of which are highly poisonous. Unlock the Viper's Lure skill as soon as possible, so you can start harvesting this fatal fauna for use on your arrows. Not only will the venom-tipped arrows kill your intended targets, but they will also release toxic clouds to take out any reinforcements foolish enough to check on their dearly departed colleagues.
Credit: Square Enix
Get Herbaceous
Throughout her travels, Lara will encounter many a helpful plant. Some have healing properties, while others enhance Lara's endurance, reducing the damage taken, once the proper skill is unlocked. Other herbs will boost her perception, so she can see resources and animals without having to stand still to activate Survival Instinct. And finally, you can augment your Focus, which will slow down time when you're aiming, which is great for lining up head shots.
Credit: Square Enix
Suit Up
Clothes make the woman. This is especially true for Lara. While the preorder bonus lets her access outfits from her previous adventures, she can make her own clothes in this outing. Some of her clothes bestow passive perks, such as better stealth or increased resource harvesting. Don't be afraid to mix and match for the best effect.Credit: Square Enix