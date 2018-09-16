10 Tips for Surviving Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Merchants are a Girl's Best Friend

This is the first time that Lara can barter for goods, and you should absolutely take advantage of that opportunity. Not for resources mind you — you've got a whole jungle for that. However, you'll find several items, like the Rope Ascender and the Lockpick, that only at a merchant's shop. While not vital to the end game, these items can help you access new areas and treasures. And if you're short on cash, don't be afraid to sell off a few resources to make up the difference.Credit: Square Enix