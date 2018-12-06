Best Galaxy Note 9 Cases

Olixar XRing Case

Olixar's XRing case is one of the most interesting accessories we've seen for the Note 9. Not only does it claim to act as a standard safety shell for the Note 9 (though Olixar neglects to specify which "lightweight durable material" it's made out of), the case also includes a ring on the back. This ring provides you with a more secure grip on your phone while also doubling as a phone stand. Thanks to the ring's flat-bottom edge, you can slide a finger inside it for a safer hold on your Note 9, and you can rest your phone horizontally via the ring's kickstand component. It's a neat double feature that sets the XRing apart from the competition.

Credit: Olixar