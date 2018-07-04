Best Streaming Shows of 2018 So Far

Luke Cage Season 2 (Netflix)

Diamondback might be out of the picture, but Harlem still needs its hero. Luke Cage Season 2 sees the titular character (Mike Colter) dealing with his newfound fame as a local superhero, as he spends nearly as much time pondering business opportunities as he does busting up drug rings using his name for ill. If that wasn't enough, Luke must sort through some daddy issues while also keeping Harlem safe from Bushmaster, a vicious, nearly indestructible kingpin out to claim the neighborhood from the equally nefarious Mariah Dillard. This sets the stage for not only a ton of great action from Luke and his pal Misty Knight (the show-stealing Simone Missick), but also some gripping moments of drama that focus on what family truly means to Luke and those around him. — Mike Andronico

Credit: David Lee/Netflix