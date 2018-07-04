Best Streaming Shows of 2018 So Far
Our halftime streaming report
With July beginning, we've reached the halfway point for 2018, a fine time to look at the best new TV shows and seasons to stream online. From favorites that returned just as strong as before (Luke Cage and Glow), to fantastic first seasons (Killing Eve and Succession), to the reboot of the year (Queer Eye), there's been more than enough new programming to get you through the summer. Oh, and if you like it weird, Legion's second act continued to leave our jaws hanging.
Credit: David Lee/Netflix
Glow Season 2 (Netflix)
Sure, we all love a good '80's-style training montage, but what happens after you learn the ropes? That's the story at the core of the second season of Netflix's Glow, which follows the fictionalized versions of the cast of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling into new issues. This season, though, is definitely better than the first, as Kia Stevens (who plays Tammé "The Welfare Queen" Dawson) thrives in an episode focusing on her as a parent, and why she hasn't told her son about her new job. The frenemy-style relationship between Ruth and Debbie (Zoya and Liberty Belle), though, continues to provide amazing moments, including an in-ring moment that had viewers shouting at the top of their lungs. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Erica Parise/Netflix
Luke Cage Season 2 (Netflix)
Diamondback might be out of the picture, but Harlem still needs its hero. Luke Cage Season 2 sees the titular character (Mike Colter) dealing with his newfound fame as a local superhero, as he spends nearly as much time pondering business opportunities as he does busting up drug rings using his name for ill. If that wasn't enough, Luke must sort through some daddy issues while also keeping Harlem safe from Bushmaster, a vicious, nearly indestructible kingpin out to claim the neighborhood from the equally nefarious Mariah Dillard. This sets the stage for not only a ton of great action from Luke and his pal Misty Knight (the show-stealing Simone Missick), but also some gripping moments of drama that focus on what family truly means to Luke and those around him. — Mike Andronico
Credit: David Lee/Netflix
Jessica Jones Season 2 (Netflix)
In its sophomore season, Jessica Jones delves deeper into the mystery of how she acquired her powers. Along the way, a shocking reunion threatens the family ties that the titular detective has worked so hard to maintain. A season of twists, turns and people just behaving badly, Jessica must make hard choices between friends and family all while staying one step ahead of the cops and her greatest enemy. Gritty, funny and with a touch of poignancy, Jessica Jones Season 2 is must-see Netflix and chill. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Legion Season 2 (FX via DirecTV Now, Hulu w/ Live TV, PSVue, Sling Blue, YouTube TV)
In its second season, Noah Hawley's Legion continues to establish itself as the coolest, weirdest and most beautifully bewildering superhero show on TV. Legion season 2 sees psychic mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens) take the fight to the Shadow King (Navid Negahban), resulting in a series of psychological battles that bring the inside of David's mind to life via some truly incredible cinematography and set design. Although the latest season of Legion takes a little while to pick up, it's filled with unforgettable, emotionally exploratory episodes that get to the core of what makes David and his loved ones (and enemies) tick. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Suzanne Tenner/FX
Billions Season 3 (Showtime Anytime)
Coming back to air, having wowed its audience with a double-cross at the end of its second season), Showtime's Billions had a lot to live up to. In turn, it's given viewers a frantic, raucous third season, filled with false starts. Late in the season, it pulls deft, shocking maneuvers that threatened to risk the show's longevity by endangering the cat-and-mouse premise at its core, and shaking up the tension between Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis). The changes made here suggest a new long-game story, which should give fans some confidence in an ultimate end game that will leave them pleased. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Jeff Neumann/Showtime
Dietland (AMC via DirecTV Now, PSVue, Sling, YouTube TV)
Julianna Margulies (Kitty Montgomery) stars in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by the same name, of a young woman's journey as she navigates her life and career as a ghost writer at a high-profile fashion magazine in NYC. It's not all high heels and makeup, though. As the dead bodies of prominent misogynistic and sexist men start showing up around the city one starts to wonder what the women of the city are really up to.— Julie Reinken
Credit: Patrick Harbron/AMC
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Who doesn't love a good makeover and lifestyle change? Based on the same reality vein as its predecessor Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Queer Eye gives us an updated wardrobe and mindset for the new generation of folks across the United States. It even shows that you can have a good amount of drama without all the dramatics of reality television. While it still has room for growth, it's an enjoyable show to watch when you get tired of watching Say Yes to the Dress for the hundredth time. — Catherine Strachan
Credit: Netflix
Killing Eve (BBC America via DirecTV Now, PSVue, Sling, YouTube TV)
Sandra Oh is amazing as the titular Eve Polastri. An MI5 cop who's good at her job, but bad at respecting authority, Eve's trying to track down a serial killer named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), who's equally uninterested in playing by the rules. As the two cross paths, both become fascinated with their target, threatening to unravel their responsibilities. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Sid Gentle Films Ltd/BBC AMERICA
Succession (HBO GO)
For the love of money, power and family, this new drama from HBO is proving to be a worthy addition to your summer watching. Succession follows the children of an über-wealthy family (a quasi-mashup of the Trumps and the Madoffs) as they struggle to find their place after the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), suffers a stroke. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) all battle it out among themselves, while their stepmother, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), and literally everyone else tries to steer the company in their own direction. Succession gives a glimpse into what it’s like when spoiled adults try to take over daddy's job. — Julie Reinken
Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
The Staircase (Netflix)
If you're looking to fill the void for true crime this summer, The Staircase is this year's Serial. Filmed over 14 years, it follows author Michael Peterson, his lawyer and Peterson's family through the lens of the defense of his wife's untimely death. Do yourself a favor and don't read anything online until you watch in its entirety. —Julie Reinken
Credit: Netflix
Handmaid's Tale Season 2 (Hulu)
If you're not watching Handmaid's Tale, then you need to run right now to Hulu and start catching up. From the brilliant dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, the show has created a buzz all over social media for its too-close-to-home look at our country's state of affairs. — Julie Reinken
Credit: George Kraychyk/Hulu