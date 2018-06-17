Jurassic Park Games Ranked: Which Ones Should Be Extinct?

The Jurassic Park film franchise has some spectacular highs and some unbelievable lows across its 25-year history. And the latest installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, isn’t looking so hot.

The same is true of Jurassic Park video game tie-ins, with some entries standing mighty and proud, like the Tyrannosaurus rex, above titles that probably should never have been made, like the Indominus rex. Still, 25 years is a lifetime in video game terms, and the Jurassic Park series has spanned multiple console generations, finding at least some success at each stop along the way. From action platformers, to simulations, to adventure games, to first-person shooters, these are the very best — and worst — Jurassic Park games.

Credit: Sega