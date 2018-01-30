10 Cheap HDMI Switchers (Under $50) Ranked from Best to Worst

No more HDMI headaches

We have more connected gadgets than ever before, but our TVs offer only so many HDMI ports. That could be a problem if you want to connect all of your game consoles and streaming devices. Oh, sure, you could get up and play musical wires every time you want to switch an input, but that's no way to live. Instead, consider investing in an HDMI switcher. These high-tech splitters route all of your HDMI devices through a single box (or dongle) and then funnel them to your TV, giving you up to five extra HDMI ports.

We've purchased 10 of the most popular models straight off of Amazon and tested them to see which ones work best.Credit: Gana; Shutterstock