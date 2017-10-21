The 13 Worst Microtransactions in Games

Gamer Beware

Remember when dropping $60 on a new game was the only transaction you'd have to make? That's rarely the case these days, as almost all modern AAA titles — from solo adventures like Shadow of War to sports franchises like Madden NFL — are brimming with microtransactions that encourage you to drop a few extra bucks for some sort of in-game advantage.

Plenty of games do microtransactions right. Overwatch, for example, doesn't let you pay for anything that affects gameplay, while others feel explicitly designed to nickel-and-dime the player at every turn. Here are some of the worst offenders — games that are otherwise great but are loaded with microtransactions you should absolutely avoid.

Credit: Square Enix