The 13 Worst Microtransactions in Games
Gamer Beware
Remember when dropping $60 on a new game was the only transaction you'd have to make? That's rarely the case these days, as almost all modern AAA titles — from solo adventures like Shadow of War to sports franchises like Madden NFL — are brimming with microtransactions that encourage you to drop a few extra bucks for some sort of in-game advantage.
Plenty of games do microtransactions right. Overwatch, for example, doesn't let you pay for anything that affects gameplay, while others feel explicitly designed to nickel-and-dime the player at every turn. Here are some of the worst offenders — games that are otherwise great but are loaded with microtransactions you should absolutely avoid.
Credit: Square Enix
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is almost entirely a single-player experience — and one that throws powerful loot at you with reckless abandon. The inclusion of loot boxes in this game is not only confusing but downright hurtful to the overall game. That's because you can buy loot boxes with in-game currency, but after a certain point, the amount of grinding you'll have to do (hours and hours) far exceeds the reward (a brief "true ending"). Make no mistake: WB Interactive wants you to either fork over your hard-earned cash or waste your time for items that have a tangible effect on gameplay.— Marshall Honorof
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Evolve
Evolve launched in early 2015 as a $60, multiplayer-only game, but that didn't stop publisher 2K from bombarding players with pricey DLC options from day one. If you wanted access to every character, skin and monster from the start, you would have paid upwards of $130 —-- which is a big mess for a game built around competitive multiplayer. Evolve eventually went free-to-play in 2016 due to its dwindling community, and considering its swath of microtransactions and thin amount of launch content, it probably should have been that way from the start. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Turtle Rock Studios
Metal Gear Solid V
Metal Gear Solid V allows you to expand your headquarters into multiple Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) that let you engage in the online meta-game component where players can invade one another's bases and steal valuable resources such as soldiers, vehicles and cargo. The ability to buy insurance for such bases was patched postlaunch, and lets players purchase up to two weeks of security using in-game currency that you can earn or buy with real cash.
Here's how it works: Anything (or anybody) that is stolen by your opponent can be replaced with the same exact thing. As with real insurance, if you don't get attacked, you still have to pay the premium. The FOB insurance takes away any real risk and strategies involved in the 24/7 base management. — Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Konami
Assassin's Creed Unity/Syndicate
The Assassin's Creed series has never locked any important game content behind a wall (save for substantial expansion packs), but Unity and Syndicate made users cough up money if they wanted to find it all. Up until Unity, you could scope out the locations of optional goodies simply by climbing to a high vantage point and syncing your map. That all changed with the introduction of Helix Credits, — a premium currency that's almost impossible to earn in-game. Helix Credits are also the only way to buy maps that help you locate desirable collectibles, or even important side quests. When Ubisoft said "everything is permitted," we didn't think this was what it meant. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Forza Motorsport 7
It just hit stores, but Forza Motorsport 7 is already infamous for having some grossly egregious microtransactions. The game features "prize crates" that give you randomized goodies like cars and cosmetics for either in-game currency or real-world cash. That's harmless enough, until you factor in mods, which are special race modifiers that you'd normally see as a default option in Forza, and now can only earn through a loot box. While Forza Motorsport 7 is packed with tons of content out of the box, the fact that it gates off a basic feature in order to encourage you to buy prize crates is incredibly frustrating for a $60 game. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Spending additional money on single-player games is hard to stomach under the best of circumstances, but at least once you buy a cool item, it's yours to keep. Not so with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. his single-player game not only charges real money left and right but actually has the temerity to put price tags on single-use consumable items. Ammo, credits and crafting components work exactly one time, in one play-through, and won't show up again if you start a new game on the same account. The weird thing is that you get plenty of these during the regular course of the game; they're microtransactions for the sake of microtransactions. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix
Dead Space 3
Fans and critics generally liked Dead Space 3 for its successful combination of action, sci-fi and horror, but the game introduced two extremely controversial features. The first was a co-op mode, which raised concerns about the balance between atmospheric horror and just shooting stuff for the fun of it. The second was microtransactions — one of the very first times a company had implemented them in a primarily single-player game. Upgrading weapons required components, which players could gather very slowly through optional missions, or very quickly through real money. The system was unobtrusive but felt totally needless. Worse still, it set a bad precedent for a whole slew of single-player games to come. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: EA
Mass Effect 3
BioWare's 2012 space epic Mass Effect 3 features a surprisingly addictive co-op multiplayer mode, which grew pretty robust thanks to a steady stream of new maps, features and characters. The problem is, you can unlock new characters only via randomized loot crates, meaning that getting the ones you actually want requires either lots of grinding, lots of luck or lots of real-world dollars. This same system carried over into the multiplayer modes of Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect: Andromeda, and while they're still enjoyable, they'd be a whole lot more fun without all the money-grubbing. — Mike Andronico
Credit: BioWare
Tales … Series (2008 - Present)
What's your favorite part of playing a Japanese RPG? Leveling up your party slowly over time? Expanding your inventory of powerful items? Collecting crazy costumes for your characters? The Tales series has aggressively monetized all three and even withholds features it used to give away for free. Since Tales of Vesperia in 2008, players have been able to pay for experience levels and healing items, which can completely break the game's balance early on. What's really egregious, though, is that players have to pay money for swimsuits, formal wear and "legacy" costumes from previous Tales games — all of which used to be earned through side quests. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Namco
NBA 2K18
Part of the appeal of NBA 2K18 is building up your own superstar in the MyCareer mode, but doing so can be a long, frustrating grind if you're not willing to pay real cash for the game's virtual currency (VC). Everything from attributes and special dunks to haircuts and tattoos costs a lot of VC, meaning you'll need to either be extremely patient or pull out your wallet to take your personal baller to the next level. — Mike Andronico
Credit: 2K Games
Diablo III
Diablo III's microtransactions were so bad, Blizzard had to take them out of the game. When the game first came out, it leaned heavily on an Auction House feature. This controversial addition to the series let players trade powerful items among themselves for either in-game currency or real money. This might not have been a problem, except that the game was extremely stingy with powerful loot, almost forcing players to spend more time in the auction house than they did adventuring. Thankfully, Blizzard closed the Auction House and rebalanced the game, making it closer to the classic Diablo formula players know and love. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Blizzard
Guitar Hero Live
Rhythm games generally have some of the most forgivable microtransactions in the business. If there's a song you like, you buy it, and you keep it forever. Simple. Guitar Hero Live, whatever its other benefits, managed to screw up this very simple concept. Instead of letting you buy extra songs, Guitar Hero Live had a constantly shifting variety of extra songs, and spending real money allowed you to play the ones you enjoyed over and over — for up to 24 hours. Sure, you could spend in-game currency instead, but the idea of spending real money for content that disappeared after a short time is downright baffling. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Activision
Mortal Kombat X
Mortal Kombat X is a superb fighting game filled with tons of great solo and multiplayer content right out of the box. That makes it all the more puzzling that WB and NetherRealm gave players the option to purchase "Easy Fatalities" that let you perform the game's famously gory finishing moves with the tap of a button for a dollar a pop. Easy Fatalities don't affect game balance and can also be earned through gameplay, but their presence as a microtransaction seems like a nasty way to prey on impatient players. Then again, if you're too lazy to learn a four-button combo, perhaps you deserve that tiny hole in your wallet. — Mike Andronico
Credit: NetherRealm Studios