9 Reasons to Buy the Google Pixel 2 (and 4 Reasons to Skip)

Is the Pixel 2 Worth It?

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have one mission: put the smart back in smartphones. With enhanced artificial-intelligence features built into Google Assistant, the camera and even the phones' accessories, these two flagships have the goods to challenge the top offerings from Samsung and Apple.

Based on our full review of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both phones are great options for those who want the purest Android Oreo experience possible. However, Google's 5- and 6-inch handsets fall short in some ways versus the likes of the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X.

Here are nine reasons to buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and four reasons to skip Google's latest handset.

Credit: Google