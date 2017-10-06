Best Phones That Still Have a Headphone Jack

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Proving that you don't need to make any sacrifices to hold onto a headphone jack, the Galaxy S8 (our favorite smartphone) also packs practically everything else we could ask for. Not only is its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display one of the best on Earth, it also lasts more than 10.5 hours on a charge. On top of that, it boasts excellent cameras, IP68-rated water resistance (up to 5 feet deep for up to 30 minutes) and wireless charging.

Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide