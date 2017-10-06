Best Phones That Still Have a Headphone Jack
No dongles required
Neither the iPhone 8 nor the Pixel 2 feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, but many of us care about this feature. Personally, I love my wired headphones and can't stand the prospect of always needing a dongle to connect them to my next phone. Fortunately, the beloved jack isn't dead yet; you just need to know where to look for it. Here are our 10 favorite smartphones with headphone jacks.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Proving that you don't need to make any sacrifices to hold onto a headphone jack, the Galaxy S8 (our favorite smartphone) also packs practically everything else we could ask for. Not only is its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display one of the best on Earth, it also lasts more than 10.5 hours on a charge. On top of that, it boasts excellent cameras, IP68-rated water resistance (up to 5 feet deep for up to 30 minutes) and wireless charging.
Moto G5 Plus
You can even go lower, though, as the $229 Moto G5 Plus is a great value, packing a bright 5.2-inch screen and a handy fingerprint sensor with gesture controls into a design that accepts smartphone and accepts your wired headphones and doesn't force an adapter on you. This is another long-lasting smartphone, with more than 11.5 hours of battery life, which is enough time to make a dent in your podcast app's queue or to listen to a good chunk of even the most prolific artist's discography.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
You can super-size your smartphone and still keep the headphone jack. Just check out the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8. We love this handset for its massive Infinity Display, as well as its dual rear cameras and excellent battery life. And if any iPhone or Pixel owners start making jokes about the previous Note catching fire, say you can't hear them over the sound of your extremely convenient wired headphones.
iPhone SE
Fortunately, not all hope is lost for those on iOS. Apple's $399 4-inch iPhone SE features a headphone jack, so you don't need to use a dongle or buy the company's AirPods just yet. It also runs on the powerful A9 processor and provides users with more than 8.5 hours of battery life.
OnePlus 5
If those Galaxy smartphones are too rich for your blood, don't worry. The sub-$500 OnePlus 5 keeps the jack and offers an excellent aluminum design. Your iPhone-toting friends might even mistake it for a black iPhone 7 until they see its subtle 1+ logo. It even lasts more than 13 hours on a single charge, so it will keep rocking for hours while you stream your favorite songs.Credit: Keith Agnello/Tom's Guide
Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom
The ZenFone 3 Zoom features a headphone jack, but also includes a ton of goodies you might not expect at this price. Those include dual rear-mounted cameras (which the iPhone 8 and Pixel 2 don't even have) that provide up to 2.3x optical zoom. You also get a vivid 5.5-inch AMOLED display, a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor. Oh, and it lasted and epic 16 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test.
Alcatel OneTouch Go Play
The $199 OneTouch Go Play is so durable that it hides its headphone jack for the sake of greater water-resistance. It can also survive 5-foot drops, which is why we name it our favorite smartphone for kids, so parents never need to worry about it breaking.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
Rugged smartphones aren't just for kids, as the Galaxy S8 Active offers everything we love about the S8, but with a shatterproof screen. Otherwise, this ultra-durable handset offers the same headphone jack, solid performance, beautiful screen and excellent battery life.
Huawei Honor 8
For less than half the price of most iPhones and Pixel 2's, you can get the $399 Huawei Honor 8. Not only does it offer a headphone jack, but this 5.2-inch smartphone also rocks dual-rear cameras. Bonus: the Honor 8’s sapphire blue glass body is one of the prettiest at this price.
Moto E4 Plus
The $159 Moto E4 Plus will leave plenty of room in your budget for a good set of wired headphones. It also provides epic battery life, having lasted 14 hours and 48 minutes on our battery test. Other highlights include a solid 13-megapixel camera and colorful 5.5-inch screen. We just wish it has a USB-C port.
ZTE Max XL
Boost Mobile subscribers can hold onto their headphones while upgrading to a big-screen phone in the ZTE Max XL. This sub-$100 Android device boasts a beaming 6-inch, full HD display and charges over the modern USB Type-C port, which readies it for tomorrow's accessories. Just be prepared to remove some bloatware.
