iOS 19 — all the rumors so far

iOS 19 won't arrive for a few more months from now, and even then, it will only be in preview form ahead of a full launch in the fall. But Apple's next major update to its iPhone software is already causing a stir, as big changes appear to be in the works.

Recent software updates, like the current iOS 18 version, have certainly rolled out significant additions and improvements to the iPhone. But they've been pretty modest in scope, looking more to build on what was already available rather than revamp the look and feel of the operating system.

That's apparently changing with iOS 19. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a report on iOS 19 citing people close to the project, says this year's iPhone software update figures to be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls in [Apple's] history."

There's no details specifically on what's changing with iOS 19. But based on reports from Gurman and other claims about iOS 19, we're getting a clearer picture of what Apple may be planning. Read on for a closer look at what we know about iOS 19 so far.

(Image credit: Apple)

As with other unannounced products, Apple hasn't uttered an official peep about iOS 19. However, the company's track record of software updates gives us a pretty good road map for guessing when the new operating system will be ready for your iPhone.

Apple typically previews its planned software releases for the year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), an annual get-together for app makers that usually takes place in June. After previewing software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and other products, Apple then releases developer betas for those updates. A few weeks later, public betas become available.

Assuming Apple holds WWDC 2025 in early June, you'd expect an iOS 19 public beta to arrive by the end of the month or in early July at the latest. Apple would then would spend the summer updating that software based on feedback from beta testers.

The full version of an iOS update usually appears just ahead of Apple's fall iPhone launch, which tends to take place in September. At any rate, we'd expect iOS 19 to be ready to install just ahead of this year's expected iPhone 17 launch.

iOS 19: Supported devices

The iPhone XR (left) and iPhone 13 (right) are both expected to run iOS 19. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A new iOS version sometimes means the end of support for older iPhones. That happened with iOS 18, which cut off support for devices released in 2017 like the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models.

However, at least one report from a French website contends that the same phones capable of running iOS 18 will be compatible with iOS 19. That would mean every iPhone from the iPhone XR and iPhone XS/XS Max onward, including any devices Apple releases in the fall. To put it another way, iPhones released in 2018 would still be able to run Apple's latest software update well into 2026, if this report is accurate.

iPad owners apparently won't be as fortunate. iPadOS 19, which would offer many of the same changes as iOS 19, is tipped to drop support for the iPad 7 and the iPad Pro 2017.

Even with support stretching back all the way to the iPhone XR, older phones may not be able to run all of the new features in iOS 19. That's typically of past iOS updates, with some features requiring specific chipsets in order to work.

iOS 19: Rumored changes

iOS 19 could have a very different look from iOS 18 (shown here). (Image credit: Future)

Based on Gurman's reporting, the most significant changes coming with iOS 19 involves the software interface. The changes will apparently introduce new looks for icons, menus, apps, windows and even buttons found in the operating system. One of the guiding ideas is apparently to make the iPhone easier to navigate.

But the changes also seem to be motivated by a desire within Apple to offer a more unified experience across its different products. To that end, the interface and design changes reportedly draw on visionOS, the software powering Apple's Vision Pro headset, for inspiration.

We have some idea of what this might look like thanks to Front Page Tech's John Prosser, who showed off a potential redesign of the iPhone's Camera app. In this redesign, the app features translucent menus for camera controls to leave more room for the view finder. You'd toggle between camera and video options, with each one bringing up different settings for things like aspect ratio, styles, exposure and so forth.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

Whether the changes described there happen to the Camera app or other parts of the iOS, it's clear Apple is planning a pretty significant overhaul. Gurman says iOS 19 will mark the most significant revamp to the iPhone's software since iOS 7's debut a dozen years ago.

At this stage, it's unclear what that might mean for apps, whether it's new additions to the iPhone or new features for existing apps as part of the iOS 19 update. A report from last year claimed that Apple was postponing many iOS 19 features until later on.

iOS 19 and Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As Apple readies iOS 19 for a public preview, it's still in the process of rolling out Apple Intelligence features promised as part of the iOS 18 release. Some of those features are a part of the iOS 18.4 update, which is currently available as a beta ahead of a likely release in April. But some significant AI capabilities involving the Siri digital assistant are not among those coming changes.

Apple is looking to infuse more intelligence into Siri, with plans to have the assistant better understand your personal context so that it could take more personalized actions. Siri is also supposed to add support in-app actions. However, Apple now says the Siri 2.0 launch has been delayed, with some changes apparently not coming until 2026.

Context awareness appears to be in the plans for iOS 19, with Apple reportedly including its new LLM Siri in the forthcoming software update. That said, LLM Siri may not be part of the initial launch, with that featuring arriving in a subsequent iOS 19 update similar to how other Apple Intelligence features didn't arrive until after iOS 18's initial launch.

We could be in for an even longer wait for a more conversational Siri. That feature's now being tipped for iOS 20.

For what it's worth, Apple Intelligence does figure to play a significant role in iOS 19. Another Gurman report claims that more apps in the sotware update will take advantage of Apple Intelligence's smarts.

iOS 19 outlook

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

Even with a lot of details still to come, iOS 19 sounds like it will be a big change from recent software updates, with Apple devoting a lot of focus on what its iPhone software looks like and how you'll interact with it. We'll see if the changes stop there or if iOS 19 brings additional updates to existing apps. And Apple Intelligence figures to be a major focus as Apple looks to make up lost ground in getting AI onto its devices.

It's a tall order for any company, so expect more details about Apple's plans to emerge ahead of the iOS 19 preview later this summer.