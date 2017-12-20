Best Galaxy Note 8 Cases: Our Top Picks

Protect Your Note 8

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 brings a bigger and completely new look for the Galaxy Note smartphone line. As with any device revamp, it’s going to take a completely new set of cases to keep your latest Samsung phablet looking pristine. Fortunately, casemakers already have new designs available to accessorize this 6.3-inch handset. Options range from completely clear cases that show off the design and wallet cases to super-tough shells that survive 10-foot drops. You’ll probably want to get your hands on one of these before grabbing the Note 8 to protect your $930+ investment.

Credit: Caseology