The 13 Best Video Games of 2017 (So Far)
Best Video Games of 2017
We still have a few months left in 2017, but it's already one for gaming's history books. Nintendo unleashed the best Zelda ever, Sony debuted an incredible new franchise with Horizon, and series like Resident Evil and Prey went in wonderfully unexpected new directions. From awesome indie surprises to stellar sequels, here are the best games of the year so far.
Credit: Ustwo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
This is the game that made me believe in Nintendo again. Placing Link into a massive open world with a compelling story that can be unfolded at your leisure, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a revelation. From the beautiful animation and moving music to the epic battles, Nintendo's latest masterpiece has to be experienced to be believed. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Nintendo
Tacoma
Don't call it a walking simulator. Tacoma is a quiet masterpiece that elevates first-person storytelling, even if it doesn't do too much to change up sci-fi. On a mission to retrieve AI from the space station Tacoma, Amy explores the station and finds tapes that show the crew's final days. You can rewind, fast-forward and watch from different perspectives, finding clues that let the story unfold. It's a brief, meditative experience that doesn't overstay its welcome. - Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: The Fullbright Company
Persona 5
Society is falling apart in Japan, and it's up to your nameless protagonist to start a ragtag group of rebels to put a stop to it in this addicting role-playing game. Persona 5 has become a game-of-the-year front-runner for its engrossing storyline, memorable soundtrack, lovable characters and excellent level designs. You'll laugh, you'll yell and you'll likely need to spend some time mapping out your time, as every moment in the 100-plus hours of gameplay creates a decision you'll need to live with. - Henry T. Casey
Credit: Sega
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn had me at "hunting robotic dinosaurs." And I would have been happy with that singular premise. However, the game also delivers the compelling story of the outcast Aloy as she fights to save a postapocalyptic world from the onslaught of a fanatical cult and its corrupt biomachines. Oh, and did I mention you can play it in 4K if you have a PlayStation 4 Pro? - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sony Computer Entertainment
Resident Evil 7
Following years of ho-hum action installments, Resident Evil 7 brings the series back to true horror by thrusting you into a dilapidated mansion that you'll have to survive in first person (and, if you're brave, in VR). The game's survival and puzzle-solving elements channel the best parts of the original Resident Evil, while its new setting and characters pulled me in like no other game in the series has. I constantly felt compelled to push forward and uncover the truth behind the sinister Baker family, no matter how scared I was to turn every corner. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcorn
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
It's rare that we recommend you buy a game a second time, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is worth it. The game looks better than ever, introduces a new and improved battle mode, and has all of the downloadable content from the original Wii U version. It's a great showcase for the Switch and its multiplayer abilities. People will want to play with you, and you'll be able to snap out a Joy-Con and let them. - Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Nintendo
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Who knew that an early-access survival game would take the Steam charts (and our office) by storm? PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a seemingly simple shooter — up to 100 players drop onto an island, and the last one standing wins. However, by smartly simplifying and evolving from the "battle royale" formula of the many games before it, Battlegrounds provides an experience that's accessible, rewarding and irresistibly tense. If you find yourself up until 4 a.m. in pursuit of that elusive first-place victory, don't say we didn't warn you. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Bluehole Studio
Prey
Ever have a coffee mug transform into an inky-black alien horror that launches itself at your face? Welcome to the world of Prey, which is, at its core, a crazy jump-scare factory. Take on the role of Morgan Yu as you try to unravel what happened on Talos 1 that caused the once-populous space station to turn into an alien-infested wasteland. As you make your way through this third-person shooter, you can remain human or inject alien DNA and become a new type of being. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Bethesda Softworks
Injustice 2
Few fighting games truly have something for everyone, but Injustice 2 does. There's the gorgeously cinematic story mode that trumps any recent DC movie, the endless challenges of the multiverse mode, and the deep gear system that lets you lose hours leveling up and customizing your own Batman or Superman. And it doesn't cut corners for the competitive crowd, with tight combat, regular balance updates and a growing roster of 28-plus heroes and villains that are all a blast to play. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive
NieR: Automata
NieR: Automata is an action RPG that takes place in a postapocalyptic world where the last vestiges of humanity war against the robots of space invaders. You play as 2B, a combat android working to clear out the alien force and reclaim Earth for the humans. But in between the stylish, over-the-top battle scenes, there's a lovely backdrop and an existential story to explore. - Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Square Enix
Monument Valley 2
Like any great sequel, Monument Valley 2 takes everything you loved about the original iOS hit and adds more. While protagonist Ro and her nameless daughter will tug at your heartstrings, MV2's mind-bending level designs will leave you impressed while you struggle to figure out how to make it to the next stage. - Henry T. Casey
Credit: Ustwo
Nioh
While it's easy to pass Nioh off as "samurai Dark Souls," Team Ninja's slash-'em-up masterpiece is so much more. This brutally difficult action-RPG is both nuanced and relentlessly fast, with fluid sword combat that allows you to switch among various stances as you try to stay alive. It also has a much bigger focus on story than the Souls games, retelling the adventures of real-life explorer William Adams across cutscenes and boss battles that are both beautiful and over-the-top. If you're seeking style, substance and a true challenge, Nioh has all three in spades. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Disc Jam
High Horse Entertainment's unlikely mash-up of tennis and Ultimate Frisbee has proved to be a multiplayer blast on PS4 and PC. While diving, tossing and lobbing discs is simple, mastering those moves is complex. With a ton of unlockables and both singles and doubles modes to conquer, "one more match" becomes an intense addiction. - Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: High Horse Entertainment