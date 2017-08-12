The 13 Best Video Games of 2017 (So Far)

Prey

Ever have a coffee mug transform into an inky-black alien horror that launches itself at your face? Welcome to the world of Prey, which is, at its core, a crazy jump-scare factory. Take on the role of Morgan Yu as you try to unravel what happened on Talos 1 that caused the once-populous space station to turn into an alien-infested wasteland. As you make your way through this third-person shooter, you can remain human or inject alien DNA and become a new type of being. - Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Bethesda Softworks