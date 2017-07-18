21 Video Game Adaptations We'd Like Netflix to Make

Fallout

Fallout has already featured several animated Vault-Tec advertisements on postapocalyptic life. So why not go all out and produce a mature cartoon series? As with most Fallout games, the best way to start would be to follow a Vault Dweller who strikes out for the Wasteland. An animated series could have two protagonists: a brother and sister who are out to find their missing mother. One would join the altruistic Desert Rangers, while another would join a band of mercenary Raiders. Eventually, the two would be reunited the eve before the Brotherhood of Steel and the Enclave go to war. But will they see eye to eye on how to face the threat?

Credit: Bethesda