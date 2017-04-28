11 Essential Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tips

Whether you missed Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U or want a great party game for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will bring out your competitive side. If you haven’t played a Mario Kart game since marathoning the Nintendo 64 version back in your dorm room, there’s a lot to learn.

Nintendo’s latest racer will feel familiar, especially with its wide variety of characters based on the company’s storied franchises. In addition, there is a revamped Battle Mode, and plenty of new maps to learn and new features to master. Whether you’re a returning veteran or a novice driver, here are 11 tips you should know before getting behind the wheel.

Image: Nintendo

