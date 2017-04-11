17 Essential Overwatch Tips to Step Up Your Game
17 Essential Overwatch Tips to Step Up Your Game
So you've finally decided to enter the colorful, futuristic world of Overwatch, and you're getting slaughtered every game. Now what?
Blizzard's hugely popular shooter is one of the most inviting multiplayer games out there, but it still takes a lot of dedication to get truly good at it. Fortunately, our team of Overwatch addicts have poured hundreds of hours into the game, and we're ready to help. Whether you want to learn some new team strategies or are just tired of getting killed by Hanzo, here are 17 tips for stepping up your Overwatch game.
Credit: Blizzard
Find the Right Character
Overwatch features a wildly diverse roster of heroes, and deciding whom to play first is one of the hardest decisions you'll make. Attackers such as Soldier: 76, Reaper and Pharah are good starting points for folks used to traditional shooters, while Bastion and Torbjorn are good beginner picks for playing defense. Reinhardt is an easy-to-use tank character, while Mercy and Lucio are good starters for those who want to play a healer role.
Of course, those are just starting points. Everyone from Ana to Zarya has something special to offer, and you should try out every hero in the game once you've gotten comfortable with the flow of things.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Practice, Practice, Practice
If you want to learn a new character in Overwatch, head to the Practice Range in Training mode. Here, you can freely shoot up dummy robots and play around with your abilities and ultimates without having to worry about getting gunned down by a live opponent.
Want to play some real matches but aren't quite ready to compete against other humans? Check out Play vs. AI mode. This will let you get comfortable with playing as a team and completing objectives without having to worry about someone on the other side saying inappropriate things about your mother.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Be Mindful of Team Composition
I'm sure that you and all your friends want to play as Hanzo, but having a healthy balance of Attack, Defense, Tank and Support characters is key to winning matches. Fortunately, the game will tell you if your team has any major deficiencies (such as "low damage" or "no healers") at the hero-select screen, so be sure to follow that advice.
You should also be mindful of whether your team is currently on offense or defense. Snipers like Widowmaker and Ana won't help much when you're attacking, just as nimble fighters like Tracer and Genji aren't as useful on defense. You can definitely get away with playing unorthodox teams with the right strategy, but going the balanced route is usually a safe bet.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Play the Objective
Overwatch is not Call of Duty, and you're not going to get very far if you simply try to rack up kills. The game's main modes center on attacking or defending an objective, and doing so should always be your first priority. That high kill count won't matter once the enemy team has pushed the payload to its goal and won the match.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Stick with Your Team
It should go without saying, but running solo in Overwatch is pretty much a death wish. Sticking with your teammates not only gives you a better chance at staying alive, but also presents plenty of opportunities for you and your squad to combine your powers to devastating effect. It might be tempting to run back into battle every time you respawn, but trust us — wait for your crew first.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Master Your Ultimates
Overwatch's 20-plus heroes each has his or her own unique "ultimate": a powerful, limited-use move that can turn the tide of battle if used correctly. As a rule of thumb, try and resist popping your ultimate as soon as it's ready, especially if you're alone and in plain sight. Defensive ults such as Lucio's Sound Barrier are most effective with all of your teammates nearby, while offensive ones such as Soldier: 76's Tactical Visor are best activated while you're well-hidden, so you can surprise the enemy team with a barrage of auto-aimed bullets.
Even more important is combining ultimates with those of your teammates. For example, ultimates such as Zarya's Graviton Surge and Mei's Blizzard leave enemies stuck in a tight space, creating the perfect opportunity for you to follow up with offensive ults such as Pharah's Barrage or McCree's Deadeye. Ultimates can be combined in a nearly endless number of ways, so be sure to communicate well and experiment with your teammates often.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Communicate!
Good communication is the difference between winning and losing in Overwatch. Be sure to call out to your team often, whether it's to alert them to incoming enemies or to let them know you're ready to launch an ultimate so that you can prepare a combo assault.
If you're averse to actually talking to your squad, fret not: Overwatch has a communication wheel (accessible by pressing C on your keyboard or down on your controller's d-pad) that lets you send preset messages for things such as "need healing" or "group up." You can also simply use the in-game chat room on PC.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Listen for Audio Cues
Overwatch is specifically designed to be played by sound, meaning that each of the biggest threats on the battlefield (such as ultimate attacks) has a distinct audio cue. Make sure to play with a good gaming headset or pair of headphones, and if you hear phrases like McCree's "It's High Noon" or Hanzo's infamous "Ryuu ga waga teki wo kurau!," it's time to get the heck out of the way.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Switch Heroes Carefully
Overwatch lets you swap heroes midgame, an ability you should take advantage of if your current character just isn't working out. However, keep in mind that your ultimate meter will reset once you switch characters. For example, if you want to drop D.Va but your ultimate is already 80 percent charged, it's better to wait and use that big attack before you switch to someone else.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Memorize the Maps
As with just about any first-person shooter, developing an intimate knowledge of Overwatch's various maps is super important. The game's arenas are rife with hiding spots, health packs and multiple points of entry, and memorizing these locations will make it easier to flank the enemy and stay alive. If you want to explore Overwatch's maps without worrying about being gunned down, simply set up a Custom Game with a limited number of bots.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Use the Payload to Heal
The Payload isn't just your main objective in Escort mode; it can also heal you. When you're on the attacking team, being near the payload will allow you to recover a small amount of health. It's a nice little reward you get for playing the game properly.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Trick Out Your Hero
Winning isn't everything in Overwatch; looking cool is arguably just as important. You can customize your characters in the Hero Gallery menu, which lets you choose from among all of the skins, sprays and emotes that you've unlocked through earning or buying loot boxes. Have your eyes on a specific skin or taunt? You can buy it from this menu using the in-game gold you've racked up.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Customize Your Controls
Overwatch's Options menu offers an insane amount of customization settings. On top of being able to tweak the usual parameters like aim sensitivity and button configurations, you can choose from among various types of crosshairs on the PC version and even change their color in order to get the best aiming experience possible. Both the PC and console versions of the game let you create custom control schemes for each hero, which is something I've gotten a ton of use out of when trying to make my favorite heroes feel intuitive on an Xbox One controller.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Play Arcade Mode for Easy Rewards
If you want to rack up a bunch of loot boxes in a short amount of time, Arcade mode is the way to go. On top of offering a bunch of fun off-kilter game types, Arcade mode lets you earn up to three loot boxes a week by simply winning a total of three matches for each box. And if you're playing modes like 3 vs. 3 elimination, those wins can come fast.
Image Credit: Tom's Guide/Blizzard
Use the Right Gear
If you're playing Overwatch on PS4 or Xbox One, you already have everything you need. If you're looking to play on PC, there are a few things worth considering.
Finding the right PC for Overwatch is easy; the game will run on just about anything, but you'll want a decently powerful graphics card for maximum smoothness. If you're looking for the best Overwatch mouse, you should get something simple in design with lots of sensitivity control, such as the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum or Corsair Vengeance M65.
Image Credit: Razer
Turn Your Graphics Settings Down on PC
If you have a beastly gaming PC and high-end 4K monitor, we don't blame you for cranking the game to its maximum graphical settings. However, Overwatch is a competitive game first and foremost, and having it run at a consistent 60 frames per second is far more important than making things look as pretty as possible. If you're not hitting 60 fps, take a look at your graphics settings; turning down things like dynamic reflections will give you a significant performance boost without changing the look of the game too much.
Image Credit: Blizzard
Watch the Pros
Once you've got a decent grasp of Overwatch, you should see how the pros play. There's tons of live and on-demand Overwatch content on places like Twitch and YouTube, from personal streams to full-blown professional tournaments. Seeing specific characters and teams played at a high level can give you tons of ideas for taking your personal game to new heights.
Image Credit: YouTube/Tim the Tatman