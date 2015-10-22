AMC Will Let You Try a Paranormal Activity VR Nightmare

If you've ever watched the Paranormal Activity films and thought, "I sure would rather experience this unnerving terror in virtual reality," VRWerx has you covered. The VR developer is working on a virtual realty game based on the hit horror franchise, and you'll be able to experience its first-person jump scares for yourself on the weekend of Oct. 22 at select AMC theaters.

There's still no word on how exactly the Paranormal Activity game will play, or whether it will tie into any of the films. What we do know, however, is that this weekend's demos will run on HTC's Vive headset, meaning you should be able to walk around large virtual rooms filled with evil spirits thanks to the device's 15 x 15-foot spatial tracking.

The demos will be available from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, coinciding nicely with the theatrical release of Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension. Engadget has a full list of locations where you'll be able to scare yourself silly, including AMC theaters in New York, California, Nevada and Massachusetts. Even if you're not huge on Paranormal Activity, this is a good opportunity to get your head inside a Vive, which has recently been delayed to 2016.

While the Paranormal Activity game will be demoed on an HTC Vive, it's also slated to come to all major VR platforms, including Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR and Samsung's Gear VR. If you'd rather experience the terror on a plain old TV or monitor, standard versions for PS4, Xbox One and PC are also on the way.

Horror and VR seem like a match made in heaven — or hell, depending on how much of either you can stomach. We look forward to trying out Paranormal Activity from the first person when the full game launches sometime next year.