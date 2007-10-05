Panasonic DMC-FZ18: A Bridge Camera

Introduction

A bridge camera, such as the Panasonic digital DMC-FZ18, is halfway between a compact and an SLR. It’s an ambivalent category, but one that manufacturers are increasingly interested in. Is the Panasonic FZ18 as easy to handle as a compact? Can it rival the performance of an SLR?

Features Sensor 8.1 megapixels Internal Memory 27 MB Compatible Memory Cards SD, SDHC, and MMC Dimensions 4.6 x 3.0 x 3.5 in. (112.5 x 72.2 x 79 mm) Weight .9 lb (407 g)

Very Good Image Quality And Good Sharpness

The Panasonic DMC-FZ18 produces shots with excellent sharpness. Details are clear, and the result is photos that are very realistic and faithful to the subject you’re shooting. We also appreciated the absence of noise, especially in automatic mode. The auto mode does a good job of managing noise reduction. In manual mode, however, you’ll have to take care to select the right ISO number, or your shot may not come out right.

Join our discussion on this topic