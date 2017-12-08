Nvidia Titan V: What You Need to Know About This $3,000 GPU

Nvidia just topped its most powerful GPU... again. This time, it's the Nvidia Titan V, which the company calls "the most powerful PC GPU ever created." It's the first consumer-focused GPU using Nvidia's Volta architecture, but its price is super premium.

Here's what you need to know about this monster card:

How much does the Titan V cost?

$2,999. Yeah, put away your credit card. That GTX 1080 you have is still looking pretty spry right now, isn't it? At least you get free shipping.

OK, but let me dream. What are the specs?

Nvidia suggests you'll get up to 110 teraflops from the GPU's 21.1 billion transistors. It also has 12GB of memory, and, for machine learning, 5120 CUDA cores and 640 tensor cores.

Is that good for gaming?

There's no doubt that this is a powerful GPU, but Nvidia isn't aiming the Titan V at gamers. Firstly, it's $3,000, and secondly, its really meant for AI and deep learning research. Nvidia has been pushing more towards research in the last couple of years.

It's unlikely many manufacturers will include this in PCs in lieu of Pascal-based GPUs like the GTX 1080, which still play any game on the market just fine.

Does it at least look cool?

You bet it does. The Titan V comes in black and gold.

I'm super rich (or a scientist with grant money). When does this come out?

The Titan V is available now directly from Nvidia.