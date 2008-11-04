Trending

Motorola Aura - the Non-resalable Phone

By

For those of you eyeballing the upcoming Motorola Aura phone, you might want to consider the fact that if you get bored of it, you are stuck with it unless you sell it back to Motorola.

Motorola’s new Aura phone, along with its oddly inspiring design and features, will also come feature packed with a contract for buyers stating that they will not resell the device on ‘eBay’. So what do you do if you get bored of the device? You can sell it back to Motorola!

Each device will come with a unique ID making it nearly impossible to resell the device outside of the contract rules. The question then becomes, what happens with hardware upgrade periods that most providers have? In other words, you can purchase a phone on a contract, and after a certain period of time, you can go get a newer device on the same contract at the subsidized price or close to it. So does this mean that providers will offer the upgrade free upon returning the Aura? Or does it mean purchasers of this device will not be eligible for upgrades?

The price at which Motorola will pay for returned ‘used’ devices is unknown at this point in time – and Motorola was not available for comment.

Some people wonder why anyone would buy such a phone, especially at its estimated cost of nearly US$2,000 (without subsidization). Some mobile forum users think the binding contract is just a good way to deter people from buying it in the first place – stating there are devices out there that range between a quarter and third of the Aura’s price and have four times as many features.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • enewmen 04 November 2008 15:51
    Most phones sold in the States are already dragging behind the rest of the world (as well as most every GSM phone outside the States are interchangable). This 'unique ID' just makes things worse.
    Reply
  • 04 November 2008 17:24
    Higher cost, less functionality, contract designed to piss off customers. Are they trying to get out of the cell phone business?
    Reply
  • Pei-chen 04 November 2008 18:07
    Colleges usually pay 20~25% of the original cost when buying back text books. Mine pays 50% but we’re a business school.

    BTW, don’t worry about selling back to Moto as the company won’t be around in a few year.
    Reply
  • pug_s 04 November 2008 21:52
    They already have that in CDMA phones from sprint and verizon. So what's new about it?
    Reply
  • 04 November 2008 23:28
    piece of chit phone with useless apps just like the iphone. Looks like crap most likely slow as crap and definitely has the impracticality of a two ton rhino.. Sounds to me like Motorola's CEO is doing crack again but what's new... Sometimes I just wish these huge corporations would fall and oh what a great fall it would be.. But wait! No that wont happen because the all mighty govern less government will bail them out.. Gotta love America.. The land of opportunity and a fascist government..
    Reply
  • velocityg4 04 November 2008 23:34
    Wouldn't this break "the First Sale Doctrine", at least in the US?
    Reply
  • 04 November 2008 23:42
    Why in the world would you do this? We are already behing the world this technology and you people are are moving the ball way back! Somebody got moved to a position of power in the company that should be evaluated, family member? someone with photos? What?
    Reply
  • cielmerlion 05 November 2008 00:03
    They are just trying to be like Apple
    Reply
  • enewmen 05 November 2008 08:37
    I bet the Aura phone can download ringtones !!!
    Reply