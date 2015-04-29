Meet Microsoft Edge, Windows 10's New Browser

For months, Microsoft has been teasing its next-generation Internet browser, codenamed Project Spartan, to replace Internet Explorer on Windows 10, due for release later this year. At Build 2015, Microsoft’s developer conference in San Francisco, the company finally revealed the official name for its IE replacement: Microsoft Edge.

Edge promises to be a whole new kind of Internet browser, including features such as in-app markup so you can highlight and draw pictures right on a website before sending those notes to a friend without needing or switching to another program.

MORE: Windows 10 to Support iOS, Android Apps

At Build 2015 today (April 29), Microsoft Vice President Joe Belfiore also demoed Edge’s ability to take extensions from Chrome and, with a “minimal amount of effort,” translate them for use with Microsoft’s new browser, so users won’t have to wait long to get popular add-ons such as Reddit Enhancement Suite.

Like the rest of Windows 10, Edge also features built-in support for Cortana, Microsoft’s voice-driven digital assistant, so you can search the Web with vocal commands and multitask even more efficiently.

Other features of Edge include a beautiful minimalist design and a baked-in reading mode, which will allow you to save articles or Web pages for reading later, across all Windows 10 devices and even offline.

Project Spartan is available now through the Windows 10 Technical Preview and Edge will be available to the public when Windows 10 sees a full retail release later this fall. Check back with Tom’s Guide for more coverage of Build 2015.

