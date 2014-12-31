LG UltraWide Curved Monitor Goes for Gamers

LG's got a special treat up its sleeves for gamers, and the company couldn't wait until the new year to spill the beans. Set to debut at CES 2015, LG's 21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor aims to pull players in with its elegantly curved display and support for AMD's framerate-smoothing FreeSync technology.

Taking some cues from the company's curved TV's, LG's new gaming monitor packs a super-wide 21:9 aspect ratio curved display, which is supported by a translucent stand that almost makes the monitor look like it's floating. It's the first LG monitor built for high-end gaming, utilizing AMD FreeSync to prevent screen tearing during more graphically demanding titles. The display's Dynamic Action Sync mode minimizes input lag in order to help you get that clutch Battlefield 4 kill, while its Black Stabilizer feature makes it easier to slay enemies in dimly lit areas.

While the level of immersion and enhanced field of view made possible by such a wide screen is exciting, the UltraWide's value as a gaming monitor will ultimately come down to the games. Titles such as Battlefield 4, Mass Effect 3 and World of Warcraft can be played at a 21:9 aspect ratio, and the extra-wide resolution could certainly gain steam if more developers choose to support it.

LG's new display lineup isn't just for gamers, as the company has new productivity and entertainment UltraWides in the pipeline. LG's 34-inch UC97 unit is aimed at creative pros, touting a 3440 x 1440, 178-degree viewing angle display that can produce 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor packs Thunderbolt 2 support, making connecting to a Mac and transferring 4K video a breeze.

The company's UC87M multi-display monitors can be stacked together, allowing you to create up to a 2 x 2 grid of displays to get the best possible view of stock charts and quotes. Lastly, there's a Digital Cinema 4K model on the way, with a 4096 x 2160 resolution that out-pixels standard 4K (3840 x 2160).

LG has yet to reveal pricing or release information for any of its new monitors, but we expect to spend lots of time with them when CES 2015 kicks off in Las Vegas next week. Stay tuned for our eyes-on impressions.

