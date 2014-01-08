Jaybird Reign Fitness Band Tells You When to Work Out

There are a lot of fitness bands being shown at CES 2014, but the Jaybird Reign has a unique angle that might set it apart from others. This fitness device, which has a heart rate sensor on its underside, learns your habits and will suggest the best time for you to work out. Due out this spring, the Reign will be priced at $199.

Like other bands, the Reign monitors your physical activity--running, walking, biking--but can automatically detect when you switch between them. Additionally, it will also track your sleep, and suggest if you need more rest, which we all do. But it's the "Go-Zone" feature--which determines your optimal time for working out--that could make the Reign to rule over other wearable fitness gadgets.