iPhone Rumors: Video Editing, FM Radio and More

The iPhone rumors are in full swing and while most of can hardly believe Spring is in full swing, June is in around eight weeks away meaning the launch of the new Apple phone could be a mere two months from now. Here’s what today’s bits are saying about

Apple Insider today reports that wireless radio component specs in iPhone 3.0 reveal support for a new chip enabling low power 802.11n. AI goes on to explain that while model number of the Broadcom chip supplying WiFi and Bluetooth jumps from BCM4325 (on existing models) to BCM4329. Current iPhones and iTouches only only support 5 GHz 802.11a networks, or 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g networks.

MacRumors reports that Apple will incorporate video recording and uploading directly from your iPhone, with claims that some new user interface elements in the 3.0 beta suggest that you will also be able to edit these videos before uploading. While not too many will be pushed about editing, we’re sure an awful lot of people will be glad to see a video capture and upload option althought limited editing (clipping, etc.) is sure to be a crowd pleaser nonetheless.

Expanding on Apple Insider’s 802.11n rumor, 9to5 Mac says that it will also add the ability to send as well as recieve through FM radio signals which could be used to broadcast sound into car stereos as well as pick up FM radio music, news and sports broadcasts on their iPhones and even on iPods. Currently the FM reciever is only used to pick up communications from the Nike+ peripheral.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • grieve 07 April 2009 01:01
    Video Editing on the Iphone... LOL, have fun with that!
    Reply
  • pharge 07 April 2009 01:25
    "Currently the FM reciever is only used to pick up communications from the Nike+ peripheral."?.... thought that has been done through "bluetooth"... am I mistaken?
    Anyway...though it is just a rumor.. a dream of having video capturing or even video conference/chat (please give us a front camera!!) on iphone sounds very nice!
    Reply
  • bcuriel 07 April 2009 02:00
    How about some copy editing on the article...
    Reply
  • Glorian 07 April 2009 02:05
    Radio in a ipod/phone, i doubt it, they haven't done it since the ipod first came out what makes you think they would do it now. Plus i hope they don't, so every time my bro shows me a new app he just payed 5 bucks for i can always just say well can you listen to the radio :P
    Reply
  • doormatderek 07 April 2009 07:52
    If they put a radio in the Iphone, I'm sorry to say I may be sold.
    and I have to say i'm sorry. I'm also curious to see if they change their pricing scheme.. I don't want to pay $60 for cellular service...
    Reply
  • resonance451 07 April 2009 08:24
    I think we've just entered a new age of amateur porn. lawl.
    Reply
  • resonance451 07 April 2009 08:25
    GlorianRadio in a ipod/phone, i doubt it, they haven't done it since the ipod first came out what makes you think they would do it now. Plus i hope they don't, so every time my bro shows me a new app he just payed 5 bucks for i can always just say well can you listen to the radio
    That's solid logic. "It hasn't been done before, so therefore it won't ever happen"

    wut

    also

    The radio provides shitty music-playing services controlled by Clear Channel. Apps are multipurpose. The two are completely unrelated.
    Reply
  • lamorpa 07 April 2009 22:27
    grieveVideo Editing on the Iphone... LOL, have fun with that!People may do it for fun or practical purposes. What is your point, or are you just running short on making baseless negative comments today?
    Reply
  • grieve 07 April 2009 22:51
    lamorpaPeople may do it for fun or practical purposes. What is your point, or are you just running short on making baseless negative comments today?My point is that my Iphone 3g doesn’t run games all that well… how would a person expect to do video editing? Not to mention the size of the screen would make things a little difficult.
    My point is… Video editing will be much easier on a computer then a phone!

    Also, it was not a negative comment, just being realistic. I love my Iphone, It is my favorite electronic device.
    Reply
