iPhone Rumors: Video Editing, FM Radio and More

The iPhone rumors are in full swing and while most of can hardly believe Spring is in full swing, June is in eight weeks away meaning the launch of the new Apple phone could be a mere two months from now. Here’s what today’s bits are saying about the new release:





Apple Insider today reports that wireless radio component specs in iPhone 3.0 reveal support for a new chip enabling low power 802.11n. AI goes on to explain that while model number of the Broadcom chip supplying WiFi and Bluetooth jumps from BCM4325 (on existing models) to BCM4329. Current iPhones and iTouches only only support 5 GHz 802.11a networks, or 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g networks.



MacRumors reports that Apple will incorporate video recording and uploading directly from your iPhone, with claims that some new user interface elements in the 3.0 beta suggest that you will also be able to edit these videos before uploading. While not too many will be pushed about editing, we’re sure an awful lot of people will be glad to see a video capture and upload option althought limited editing (clipping, etc.) is sure to be a crowd pleaser nonetheless.



Expanding on Apple Insider’s 802.11n rumor, 9to5 Mac says that it will also add the ability to send as well as recieve through FM radio signals which could be used to broadcast sound into car stereos as well as pick up FM radio music, news and sports broadcasts on their iPhones and even on iPods. Currently the FM reciever is only used to pick up communications from the Nike+ peripheral.