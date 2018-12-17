Huawei's Notchless Nova 4 Features a Massive 48MP Camera

The Huawei Nova 4 has a 48MP camera on the back, but no notch on the front, today's launch of the phone has revealed.

(Image credit: Huawei)

It makes for yet another incoming handset that has taken up the holepunch design to conceal its front camera, albeit the first for Huawei, rather than using the aesthetically divisive notch regularly seen over the most recent generation of phones currently on sale.

The Nova 4, at the time of writing, can only be seen on Huawei’s Chinese website, where it was spotted by Android Authority.



MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

Other than the easily visible circular cut-out for the front facing 25MP camera, the key details are a Kirin 970 processor, a trio of rear cameras including the 48MP sensor that has appeared on other upcoming Android phones of late, as well as 16MP wide-angle and 2MP cameras, all of which will use Huawei's AI features to improve and beautify your pictures for you.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The other crucial specs are 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.4-inch Full HD screen, an Android Pie operating system, a 3750-mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB-C charging, and four different colours for the shell. There will also be an entry level version of the Nova 4 that swaps out the 48MP sensor for a 20MP one.

The Nova 4 comes hot on the heels of Honor’s View 20, which feature the same 48MP camera and front camera notch style. The View 20’s yet to be fully revealed however, whereas the Nova’s already available for purchase in China.

The Nova 4’s prices are currently at 3,399 yuan (£390/$492, when the currency’s directly converted) and 3,099 yuan (£355/$449). There’s no current sign of if either model will reach Europe or the U.S. Since its predecessor, the Nova 3, is sold in certain European countries and Mexico, it’s not unreasonable to believe that this time it might take the trip to a few more places, but we’ll keep checking and let you know when it’s certain.



Headline image credit: Huawei