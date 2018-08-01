Huawei’s New 7-inch Phone Is Absolutely Massive

Huawei is working on delivering one of the largest smartphones in the world with a new handset under its Honor brand.



(Image credit: Honor)

The newly unveiled Honor Note 10 boasts a 6.95-inch AMOLED screen, making it substantially larger than the top smartphones on the market today. The iPhone X, for instance, comes with a 5.8-inch screen. The Galaxy Note 8, which has a stylus and is designed to be a leader in the phablet market, only comes with a 6.3-inch screen.

The nearly 7-inch screen in the Note 10 comes with a resolution of 2220 x 1080, according to BGR. Inside, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Kirin 970 processor and uses Huawei's GPU Turbo for graphics performance. A listing on the company's website says there will be three Note 10 variants. The first and cheapest will offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The midrange will offer 6GB of RAM and come with 128GB of storage. The third and most expensive version will up that RAM to 8GB with 128GB of storage.

The phone itself comes with an all-screen design that leaves thin bezels at the top and bottom. There's a front-facing camera and earpiece at the top of the screen and thankfully, there's no notch. The smartphone, which is made from glass, has a physical fingerprint sensor on the back. There's also a vertically aligned dual-lens camera that has 24- and 16-megapixel sensors (the front-facing selfie camera has a 13-megapixel sensor). According to BGR, the smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Arguably the Honor Note 10's most appealing feature is its price. According to a listing on the company's website, the cheapest option will go for 2,799 yuan, or about $410. Bumping your choice to the 128GB options will increase the price by 400 yuan, or about $60. So, for under $500, you could get your hands on what promises to be one of the largest and most capable smartphones on the market.