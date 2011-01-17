Google's Stunning Voice Translation App

Technology has enabled greater levels of communication than ever. Even right now, we're conveying a piece of information that wouldn't be easy to do so without the internet.

The internet has truly changed the way we communicate. We may still have barriers to communication such as differing languages, and there have been online text translators available for free online for years. The next big step is a live translation of spoken language from one to the other.

Through Google's work into translation and voice recognition, the company today released a new version of Google Translate for Android that features a conversation mode that allows English and Spanish speakers to communicate to one another in their native tongues via the app.

While it's not quite like having a Babel Fish in your ear just yet, it's clearly a significant step in that direction.