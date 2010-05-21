Android 3.0 ''Gingerbread'' Due in Q4 of This Year

Over the last few weeks there's been a lot of excitement surrounding Froyo, also known as Android 2.2. Google detailed the impressive next build of its mobile OS at the Google I/O conference earlier today. However, a different build of Android is attracting attention too.

Google has a habit of naming builds after baked goods or desserts and this next build will be no different. Codenamed 'Gingerbread,' Google mentioned the future OS in the frequently asked questions for its new WebM format. The search giant says it should be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

When will other Google products support WebM and VP8?

No word on what kind of features we can expect with Gingerbread but it's early days yet.

