Free Apple Music Is 'First Step' in Verizon-Apple Partnership

Apple and Verizon sound like they're about to get a lot cozier. And Verizon customers stand to benefit, starting with free streaming music.

(Image credit: studioEAST/Getty Images)

Starting next Thursday (Aug. 16), anyone with an unlimited plan at Verizon will be able to sign up to get six months of Apple Music for free. With a membership at Apple's streaming music service costing $9.99 per month, that's a nearly $60 value if you get your wireless service through Big Red.

More intriguing, in announcing the Apple Music offer, Verizon vice president of marketing Angie Klein called it "just the first step in an exclusive partnership with Apple." Verizon didn't specify what that could mean for Verizon customers going forward, but it's no leap of logic to conclude that a complimentary music subscription will be the end of this apparent partnership.

Verizon says the free Apple Music offer will be available to both current and new customers. It's clear that Verizon is hoping to lure more of the latter, touting its trio of unlimited data plans, which include the $75-a-month Go Unlimited, $85 Beyond Unlimited and $95 Above Unlimited options. Families are able to mix and match those different unlimited tiers.

Verizon isn't the first carrier to turn to streaming services as a perk for its unlimited customers. T-Mobile covers the cost of a Netflix subscription for T-Mobile One customers with two or more lines of unlimited data. Sprint offers free Hulu to customers who sign up for its basic unlimited plan while adding a Tidal streaming subscription if you pay for the more expensive Unlimited Plus option. And both of AT&T's unlimited plans include access to the newly launched WatchTV streaming service.

Verizon didn't offer any details on how current customers can take advantage of the Apple Music offer, instead instructing them to visit its website when the deal goes into effect on Aug. 16.