Killer Deal: Get Galaxy S10e with Free Wireless Charger

If you've been waiting for the right Galaxy S10e pre-order deal, today's offer might be it.





For a limited time, pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S10e from Walmart and you'll get a free Samsung Wireless Charger Duo.

Two things worth noting here. Walmart claims you get free Galaxy Buds with this purchase, but their pre-order page clearly states that the buds are for S10 and S10+ purchases only. So your mileage may vary here.

However, what you will get is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo ($119), which powers your new Galaxy sans cables. It supports fast charge technology and can charge two phones or a phone and smartwatch simultaneously. Walmart is the only retailer thus far to offer any freebies with its S10e pre-order.

The smallest of the new S10 flagships, the S10e features a 5.8-inch Flat AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution. It's powered by the same Snapdragon 855 CPU found in the S10/S10+ and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our hands-on review of the Galaxy S10e, we were impressed by its build quality, which sports the same Gorilla Glass construction and polished aluminum frame found on the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

With premium specs, a state-of-the-art battery, and stylish color variants, the S10e could prove to be a better value than the similarly priced iPhone XR.