Dark Souls II DLC Promises More Death, Destruction

Lots of games are great for zoning out after a tough day at work, but Dark Souls II is not one of them. This action/role-playing game prides itself on being one of the toughest customers around, and it has no interest in resting on its corpse-ridden laurels. The Crown of the Old Iron King downloadable content (DLC) pack became available today (Aug. 26), and promises the same kind of vexing fun that has made the series such a fan favorite.

Crown of the Old Iron King is the second chapter in The Lost Crowns, a DLC trilogy that tells a parallel story to the main Dark Souls II narrative. Three ancient kings left behind three powerful crowns, and nothing stands between the player and reclaiming them — except for legions of bloodthirsty monsters, scads of environmental perils and a handful of mind-bending puzzles.

Unlike the Crown of the Sunken King (which kicked off The Lost Crowns arc and took place mostly underground), Crown of the Old Iron King takes place in a fiery world, replete with lava and ash. Expect heat to be a major hazard during your adventure, and don't be surprised if you meet your fate in a pool of magma now and then.

Tom's Guide reviewed Dark Souls II when it first released, and found it to be a very impressive game. If you liked the original, and had enough patience to make it to the end, the DLC packs provide more of the same.

Crown of the Old Iron King costs $10 on Xbox Live, PlayStation Network and Steam, although Steam users can also purchase the entire trilogy for $25. You'll also need a copy of Dark Souls II — and a healthy dose of grim determination.

