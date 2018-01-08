Corsair Unleashes Suite of Wireless PC Gaming Gear

LAS VEGAS – Wireless PC gaming peripherals haven't always been known for delivering the highest level of performance, but Corsair is looking to change that. At CES 2018, the company just unveiled a new suite of wireless PC gaming products that aims to untether gamers from their desks without sacrificing responsiveness and accuracy

That new lineup includes the $199 K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard; the $59 K63 Wireless Gaming Lapboard; the $79 Dark Core RGB Gaming Mouse; and the $79 MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mouse Pad. All four accessories follow the same key principles, including fast 1 ms response times, advanced 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and low-latency Bluetooth connectivity.

The K63 keyboard features Cherry MX red keys with customizable backlighting. You can expect up to 15 hours of battery life with the lights on, and 75 hours with them off.

If you want to use the K63 from your living room, you can dock it into the K63 lapboard. This gadget features a memory foam cushion for your lap, an integrated wrist rest, a cloth surface mouse pad and a locking mechanism that makes it easy to instantly snap your K63 keyboard in and out of the board.

The company’s Dark Core RGB Gaming Mouse features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor that you can fine-tune to your liking, as well as interchangeable side grips for different gaming styles. The mouse sports three customizable RGB lighting zones, and offers 24 hours of battery life, with an optional wired mode for all-day use.

Want more juice? You can pick up the MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, which can charge up the Dark Core RGB mouse while you game. The pad also juices up any Qi-compatible device, and includes dongles for microUSB, USB Type-C and Lighting adapters, making it easy to charge up any compatible smartphone.

In my brief hands-on time, I found that Corsair’s new mouse and keyboard demonstrated the same premium build quality and comfort that the company is known for. The Qi charging mat seemed to work well, allowing me to juice up both the mouse and my iPhone with a quick touch.

But how will these products hold up during heated gaming sessions? That’s a question we’re looking forward to answering when the full line launches later in January.

