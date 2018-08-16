New Chrome Speeds Up the Whole Web: How to Try It

Chrome Canary, Google's Chrome developer build, is testing a feature called Lazy Loading, which was first spotted by Bleeping Computer.



In current Chrome builds, the browser loads an entire page when you access the URL. With Lazy Loading enabled, Chrome will load all elements that are visible on the screen first, without loading images and iFrames that are below the screen.

To test out this feature, you'll first need to download Chrome Canary. You can do so on Chrome Canary's website. Note that as a developer build, Chrome Canary can be less stable and more buggy than current versions of Chrome you're used to.



Once you have Chrome Canary open, paste chrome://flags into the URL bar. Enable the two chrome://flags/#enable-lazy-frame-loading flags, and you'll be good to go.



Engadget ran the numbers and found a .17 percent difference in page load and responsiveness capabilities. We'll be testing it ourselves and will report back with our findings.

Overall, it's good to see Chrome developers working to decrease that dreaded page-load waiting period.













