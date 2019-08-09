The Bose QuietComfort 35 are among the best headphones you can buy. Sure, they've been replaced by the new Bose 700, but we're not about to retire our Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones anytime soon. And neither is Walmart.

The retailer has the rarely discounted Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones on sale for $299. That's $50 off and the best deal we've seen for these heaphones. (They last hit this price point before Prime Day and on Cyber Monday 2018). In a nutshell, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen.

Bose QuietComfort 35: was $349 now $299 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice QC 35 II headphones sit at the top of the headphone chain with above average audio, style, and a 20-hour battery life. Rarely on sale, you can get them now for $299, which is the same price they hit on Cyber Monday 2018. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Bose QC 35 II are superb on every level. We like them for their excellent active noise cancellation, great audio quality, lightweight design, and 22-hour battery life. The headphones are also Alexa-enabled, which means they can give you hands-free access to music, news headlines, and more.

Bose continues to be the gold standard when it comes to noise cancellation. The headphones use a set of microphones and proprietary algorithms to block out the world around you. We flipped the noise cancellation tech on during a New York City subway ride and we couldn't hear much of anything besides our music. We could hear faint murmurings of conversations between songs, but that was about it.

The free Bose Connect companion app for Android and iOS lets you tweak your sound, noise cancelling levels, and manage Bluetooth connections.

The headphones are available — and on sale — in Black, Rose Gold, or Silver.