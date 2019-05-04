May the 4th Be With You: The Best Star Wars Day Deals

May 4th is almost upon us and fans don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to score Jedi-worthy deals.

Star Wars Day is, of course, a celebration of all things Star Wars-related with special screenings, costume parties, and deals related to the movie franchise. Below we're rounding up the best Star Wars deals you can buy right now along with a few that'll start tomorrow.

Walmart

Walmart and Lego are celebrating 20 years of Lego Star Wars with discounts on a wide range of Lego Star Wars toys. The sale includes:

Lenovo

eBay

eBay is offering a galactic sale on Star Wars merchandise. It's discounting Star Wars memorabilia by character, year, and more. Plus, it's taking up to 40% off Hasbro Star Wars action figures.

ThinkGeek

$10 off all Lightsaber purchases via coupon code "SABERSALE" (5/4 only)

UBTECH

Command your own Storm Trooper with this deal from UBTECH. The manufacturer is slashing the price of its Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper to $149.99 ($50 off). Even better, Amazon has it for $124.98.

Yubico

Through May 5 at 11:59pm, Yubico keychain orders (YubiKey 5 NFC, YubiKey 5C, and the Security Key series) will include a custom galactic YubiStyle cover.

Star Wars Costumes

Whether you're pre-planning for Halloween 2019 or dressing up for a Star Wars party, there are multiple deals on Star Wars themed costumes for you and even your pet.

Petco: Up to $20 off select Star Wars pet costumes

Fun.com: Buy one, get one 25% off Star Wars costumes (ends 5/7)

HalloweenCostumes.com: Buy one, get one 50% off Star Wars costumes (5/4 only)

Star Wars Video Games

Disney is slashing the price of multipole Star Wars classic and current-gen games. You can save up to 75% off select titles across mobile, PC, and console platforms.

Amazon

Amazon has a variety of Star Wars gadgets, games, and more on sale. A few noteworthy items include:

Best Buy