Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Deals in July 2019

The best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals you can take advantage of right now.

Due for a device upgrade and considering the Google Pixel 3? It's among some of today's best phones and also among the priciest. So if you're looking for the best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in town, you've come to the right place.

As an alternative, Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones are affordably priced at $399 and up. And although these handsets pack tons of next-gen AI powered Google Assistant features, the Editor's Choice Pixel 3 is still among one of the best Android phones you can get. 

With superb mobile performance, an immersive OLED display, top-tier cameras, and smart AI built in, the Pixel 3 is a solid choice. And now discounted to its lowest price ever, the best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 deals are just a mouse-click away. 

The Editor's Choice Google Pixel 3 is the ultimate express of Android. It offers excellent performance, a quality OLED display and industry leading cameras. For a limited time, save $200 on the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.

Google is currently slashing $200 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, so they're entry level models are now priced at $599 and $799, respectively. If you don't want to pay full price up front, the Google Store offers monthly financing plans starting at $24.96 a month for 24 month. 

Meanwhile, B&H offers one of the best Google Pixel 3 XL deals we've seen all year. The retailer currently has the 64GB unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL on sale for $639. Even better, the phone comes with a free Google-Fi SIM card kit, valued at $9.99.

Normally $899, that's $260 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Android phone. By comparison, it's also $60 cheaper than the Google Store's sale price for the same phone.

It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and is runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor couple with 4GB of RAM. With 64GB of on-board storage, it offers ample room for apps, docs, and those wonderful photos you'll capture with its top-tier cameras. If you're working with a smaller budget and prefer a smaller phone, Google has the unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 3 on sale for $599 ($200 off). It packs a 5.5-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

(Image credit: Google Pixel 3 XL Credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon

Amazon mirrors the Google Store's Pixel 3 deal and also has the unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 3 for $599 ($200 off). Meanwhile, the larger Google Pixel 3 XL is also on sale at Amazon for $712.99 ($186 off). That's $13 more than Google's current sale price.

Looking for phone under $500? If you don't mind buying a refurb, you can get the 64GB Google Pixel 3 (Renewed) for $428 ($371 off). Professionally renewed to function and look like new, this phone is backed by Amazon's 90-day warranty. 

B&H Photo 

B&H Photo currently has the 64GB model Google Pixel 3 XL Unlocked for $639 ($260 off). If you need more storage space, the 128GB Google Pixel 3 XL Unlocked  is on sale for $739 ($260 off). Even better, each phone comes with a Google-Fi SIM card kit (a $9.99 value) so you can activate it right out of the box. 

For a limited time, the Editor's Choice Google Pixel 3 XL is $260 off at B&H.
Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $300 off the 64GB Google Pixel 3 offering it for $699.99 with activation. Leasing the Verizon-tied phone under a monthly service plan starts at $20.83/mo. for 24-months ($300 off). If you want the larger model unlocked 64GB Pixel 3 XL, Best Buy will take $100 off with same day activation. 

This deal ends August 3.

U.S. Cellular 

There's good news for Android fans. You no longer have to be a Verizon customer to own a Pixel 3. On the heels of the release of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, U.S. Cellular announced that it is now a proud carrier of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

For a limited time, new U.S. Cellular customers who buy the Pixel 3 and open a new line under the carrier's Total Plan will get the device for free. You must trade-in an eligible phone to qualify for this deal. The cash back will show up in monthly bill credits over the course of your 30-mo leasing plan. 

Verizon

Verizon continued to offer one of the best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, when you buy and activate a Pixel 3 64GB on Verizon's Unlimited plan, you'll get $300 off. Plus, you can get another Pixel 3 for free or $800 off Pixel 3 XL. You must activate a new line to qualify for this deal. No trade-in device is required. 

If you buy the Pixel 3 XL, Verizon will give you a free 64GB Pixel 3 or $800 off a second Pixel 3 XL. 

