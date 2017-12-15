Apple Indoor Maps: Here’s Which Airports and Malls Have Them

Apple is slowly but surely expanding the number of locations that support its indoor maps feature, adding four more major airports to its repertoire.





(Image credit: Apple, via The Verge)



The tech giant on Thursday (Dec. 14) added John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, London's Heathrow Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport to its list of places supporting its indoor maps. The move, which was earlier reported on by The Verge, comes after Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport were added in October. Some other airports, including two in Hong Kong and Berlin, were added in November.



Apple's indoor mapping feature gives you access to the full layout of airports and other places around the world. From the app, you can see different terminals, find out where gates are located and discover points of interest, such as restaurants and shops. You can manipulate the indoor maps at will and you can use Siri to help you find your way from one area to another.



Apple has promised to keep adding locations as time goes on, but there are already a variety of destinations you can access through the app. In the coming weeks and months, that list should expand.



Here's a look at all of the places Apple's indoor maps are currently available:

Indoor Maps Airports (including airport codes)

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI

Berlin Tegel Airport TXL

Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF

Chicago O’Hare International Airport ORD

Chicago Midway International Airport MDW

Denver International Airport DEN

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW

Edmonton International Airport YEG

Geneva Airport GVA

Hong Kong International Airport HKG

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH

Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU

Indianapolis International Airport IND

Jacksonville International Airport JAX

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS

London Heathrow Airport LHR

London Gatwick Airport LGW

Los Angeles International Airport LAX

Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA

Miami International Airport MIA

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP

Nashville International Airport BNA

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK

New York LaGuardia Airport LGA

Newark Liberty International Airport EWR

Oakland International Airport OAK

Philadelphia International Airport PHL

Pittsburgh International Airport PIT

Portland International Airport PDX

San Diego International Airport SAN

San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA

Vancouver International Airport YVR

Indoor Maps Malls (Select malls supported in these areas)