Full-scale Replica of the Aliens Pulse Rifle

Aliens is one of those sequels that managed to upstage its award-winning predecessor, despite the radical genre switch from slow-boil horror to fast-paced action. It's all thanks to the space-faring, foul-mouthed and highly-quotable squad of ultimate badasses, the Colonial Marines.

Even to this day, videogames and films tend to borrow more from the fictional group than from actual military outfits. The Colonial Marines just have that precise blend of characterization, quippy one-liners, and of course, high-tech weaponry that works well for either a stand-up fight or a bug hunt.

Now you too can get ready to rock and roll with this show-accurate M41-A phase plasma pulse rifle replica. Not only does it look exactly like the modified Thompson submachine guns from the film, it's got moving parts too, like a working pump-action grenade launcher and an adjustable stock.

This 15-pound Xenomorph killer takes two AA batteries for powering the built-in LED ammo counter. Pulling the trigger won't make the numbers count down, but slapping on a fresh clip will reset the counter. No surprise, given that the batteries are found on the magazine itself.

Aside from the counter, there are a few more downsides. The charging handle doesn't move, the grenade launcher trigger isn't spring-loaded, and most of the left-side buttons are useless. Then there's the price: it's $900. That's enough to make any self-respecting Marine throw their hands up and say, "Game over, man! Game over!"

I say forget the gun, take off, nuke the site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

