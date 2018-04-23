PayPal Comes to Samsung Pay: Here’s How to Use It

Samsung Pay users can finally complete transactions on their phone with their PayPal balance, nearly a year after the feature was first announced. While neither Samsung nor PayPal have offered any explanation as to why it took so long to come through on the feature that was initially teased last July, they’ve at least confirmed that PayPal intregration into Samsung’s mobile wallet is rolling out right now.

As it turns out, neither our Galaxy S9 and S9+ nor our Galaxy Note 8 has received the update yet. You may have better luck. In the event you’re still waiting, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any Samsung Pay app updates.

For those chosen few who do have the capability to add their PayPal accounts, here’s how it’s done:

1. Open Samsung Pay.

2. Tap Wallet.

3. Tap the Plus icon in the upper right corner.

4. Tap Add PayPal under the Add Payment Card header. (If you haven’t received the update, this option won’t display for you.) Then follow the on-screen prompts to verify your PayPal account credentials.

5. You’ll enter a PIN code that will be prompted when you use your PayPal account for transactions. You’ll also need to select a funding source from which money will be pulled to top up your PayPal account if you’re running low.

It’s important to note that PayPal is also compatible with Google Pay, Google’s own contactless payment platform that is supported by every Android device equipped with NFC technology. However, the reason you’d want to use it through Samsung Pay is because Samsung’s system employs MST — a technology that supports legacy credit card terminals that still operate via swipe. That means you’ll be able to use PayPal at more vendors through Samsung Pay than you would Google Pay.

