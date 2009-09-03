Panasonic's 85-inch Plasma HDTV Costs $30,000

We have a special type of love for the 103-inch Panasonic plasma 1080p HDTV. The godlike display became all the more affordable earlier this year when it dropped from $70,000 to just $50,000, but we realize that the price tag, even after the hefty $20,000 lightening, could be a bit much for most consumers.

Thankfully, Panasonic has come through with a much lower cost option with an 85-inch model – perfect for those with smaller rooms and tighter budgets. The TH-85PF12U, which Panasonic says is the industry's first 85-inch 1080p plasma runs for $30,000. To get an idea of how big this is, imagine four 42-inch widescreen TVs stitched together.

Despite its impressive viewing area, the set has a main body depth of 3.9 inches and an overall weight of approximately 260 pounds. Check out more at CNet.

Let us know if you plan on picking one of these up and when you're going to have your viewing parties!