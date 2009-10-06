Google and Verizon Announce Android Partnership

With Android handsets popping up all over the place, Verizon Wireless customers were no doubt starting to feel a little left behind. Verizon and Google announced a joint press conference this morning and, while there were no fancy new products to oooh and aaah over, the two companies did promise us something in the next few weeks.

The agreement will see Verizon and Google co-develop several Android-based devices with the help of leading handset manufacturers.Verizon went on to promise that the agreement would come to fruition with devices (plural!) being launched in the next few weeks.

