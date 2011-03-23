LG Thrill 3D Smartphone Coming to AT&T

Tuesday AT&T announced that the cool LG Thrill 4G smartphone is heading to its wireless network soon, offering consumers a mobile, glasses-free 3D experience on a 4.3-inch screen. The phone will be joined by the HTC HD75 which sports the carrier's largest screen on a Windows Phone 7 smartphone thus far.

Currently the LG Thrill 4G isn't listed on the LG website. However, the phone will reportedly consist of a dual-core 1 GHz processor, 8 GB on internal storage and an additional 8 GB on a pre-installed microSD card, and Google's Android 2.2 "Froyo" operating system. The latter detail is somewhat surprising given that the device has enough horsepower to run the spiffier Android 2.3 "Gingerbread" OS.

"LG Thrill 4G will be among the first to deliver a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D experience to U.S. customers and will allow users to shoot 3D video and 3D stills with the dual 5-megapixel stereoscopic camera," the company said. "In addition to apps and games from Android Market, LG Thrill 4G will offer 3D content via the 'LG 3D Space,' which houses 3D games, video clips and images for quick, convenient access."

AT&T said the phone will record 3D video in 720p resolution and SD-quality video at 1080p resolution. The smartphone will also be able to play video back in high definition through the HDMI-out port on the device or stream content wirelessly through DLNA technology.

"AT&T customers know that we offer the best lineup of cutting-edge smartphones in the country. Our first 3D phone plus a new, leading Windows Phone underscore our commitment to continue to offer the best," said Jeff Bradley, senior vice president, Devices, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. "2011 is going to be another landmark year for us with more best-in-class devices."

As for the HTC HD75, the phone will also sport a 1 GHZ processor, a 5MP camera with dual-flash, and AT&T's U-Verse Mobile application pre-loaded, allowing subscribers to download and watch movies and TV shows on their Windows Phone 7 device. The smartphone will also be the first HD7 model in the US with an improved super LCD high resolution, 4.3-inch WVGA display, AT&T said.

The HTC HD7S will be available in company-owned AT&T retail locations and online at www.wireless.att.com in the coming weeks. The 3D-capable LG Thrill 4G will follow "in the coming months."