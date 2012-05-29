Android App Lets You Know if Diablo 3 Servers are Working

Within the first 24 hours of Diablo III’s release, Error 37 was birthed as a new Internet meme. Busy servers and outages as a result of the millions of Diablo III players clamoring to play the game upon release date made playing the game a maddening experience.

Now, a couple of weeks later, the Diablo III servers, for the most part, have stabilized. Still, nothing’s ever perfect, so servers do blip out every so often for maintenance or server-wide hacking attacks.

If you’re remote or away from your computer and pondering playing Diablo III, but you want to check to make sure the servers are up before you decide to stop what you’re currently doing, the Diablo III Server Checker Android app has your back. All you have to do is select the region you’re playing from and it’ll give you a list of every server that’s up (or down.) After all, waiting for a good five minutes to open up the game and then try to log in, only to have your game tell you that you can’t play is a bit of a pain.

You can get the Diablo III Server Checker app via the Google Play store.