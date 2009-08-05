Gamer Value: Average PC Beats Console

Opinion: A Gaming PC Isn’t Out Of Reach

Computer games arrived on the scene shortly after tic-tac-toe came bundled with the first computer, the Eniac. Of course, early computers were made of enormous vacuum tubes and could barely fit inside a small warehouse. Because of this inconvenience, enterprising gamers invited the concept of the gaming console: a small, simple computer that the general public could afford. Eventually, actual computers shrank in size and availability and became suitable gaming platforms, too. This brought about a debate for the ages: which is the better gaming platform?

PC gamers argue that their platform’s graphics quality is undeniably superior. Console gamers do stubbornly concede this fact, but they inevitably point out that a true gaming PC costs more than $1,500, which looks extremely pricey when compared to the $300-$400 console platforms, such as the PlayStation 3 (PS3) and the Xbox 360.

Yes, it is true that building a powerful gaming PC from scratch can cost $1,500. But why start from scratch? What about that average desktop PC that’s already sitting in your house, doing low-key tasks like Web browsing and word processing? We argue that this humdrum machine can be affordably upgraded and made over into a respectable gaming PC. Further, the upgrade can usually be accomplished for less than the cost of a gaming console.