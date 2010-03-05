Official: Apple's iPad On Sale April 3rd

Friday Apple officially announced that the upcoming Wi-Fi version of the iPad tablet will be available in the U.S. on Saturday, April 3.

The company also added that the Wi-Fi+3G model will hit retail in the latter part of the month. Consumers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the UK will see both models launch in late April as well.

Apple stated that consumers can pre-order both the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+3G models from its online store starting March 12. Those who reserve the device can pick up the Wi-Fi version at any Apple retail store on April 3.

"iPad is something completely new," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "We're excited for customers to get their hands on this magical and revolutionary product and connect with their apps and content in a more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before."

The announcement also stressed the iPad as an ebook reader. According to Apple, the free iBooks app will be available to download at launch, allowing consumers to access Apple's iBookstore and purchase electronic material from publishers including Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Penguin Group and Simon & Schuster.

Here's a brief rundown of iPad pricing as reported earlier:

iPad Wi-Fi Only

16 GB - $499

32 GB - $599

64 GB - $699

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

16 GB - $629

32 GB - $729

64 GB - $829

Please note that the 3G service will be provided separately by AT&T, however the company will not require a contract. Stay tuned for 3G coverage pricing.