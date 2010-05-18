Trending

Make Your Own Transparent Tablet PC

It's a bit bulky, but who cares?

For tablet PC enthusiasts who can read Chinese: "pandepig" has a DIY surprise for you! Does a 12.1" touchscreen tablet strike your fancy? The whole she-bang is over 3 inches thick, so this home-made creation is definitely no iPad.

Still, pandepig's approach was real simple. All he did was cram all the components into a crystal laptop protector (one designed for a Mac, of all things). The heart of the project is a motherboard sourced from an HP Elitebook 2530p, apparently running the following:

  • Intel Core 2 Duo SL9300 (1.6 GHz, 6MB cache, 1066 MHz)
  • Intel GM4500MHD
  • 1GB DDR2 800 MHz RAM (from Samsung)
  • Intel 5300 AGN WiFi card
  • 120GB 5400 rpm notebook hard drive from Western Digital
  • Windows 7 (Starter?)

Parts procurement and fabrication cost pandepig around $300 (or as said in the source forum post, 2000 yuan). Mind you, our understanding of Chinese is limited, so we're not entirely sure of the parts above, where they came from, and exactly what pandepig did to put everything together. Google Translate isn't exactly the best at what it does.

But the great thing about online DIY projects is that they're enablers of sorts; if pandepig can do it, then so can you. A full step-by-step breakdown of pandepig's project is available to those who can understand it through the link below. You're of course welcome to hit the comments with your tips/alternatives.

Residual brain caused by a bloody game __diy a Tablet PC (umpc? Cottage ipad?) Update (We only have Google Translate to blame for this funky title)

