Trending

Toshiba's 13-inch Tablet Has a Built-In TV Tuner

By

Additional details have been provided about Toshiba's 13.3-inch prototype tablet.

A few weeks ago at the Toshiba 2012 conference in the UK, the company showcased a prototype 13.3-inch tablet packed with Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 SoC. It featured a USB port, HDMI output and an SD card slot. There was also a camera on the front for video calling and a camera mounted on its backside.

Given that the monster tablet was merely a prototype, a Toshiba spokesperson said that it may never reach the market -- its future depends purely on consumer reaction. That said, availability dates or final cost is not on the board, and at this size, we have to wonder why consumers wouldn't just go the extra mile and purchase an ultrabook.

But for those who wouldn’t mind fondling a 13.3-inch tablet, German-language site Techfokus has provided a few additional specs. According to the hands-on report, the gadget actually has a built-in TV tuner. The antennae resides at the top right edge, and can be pushed into chassis when not in use.

The hands-on also reveals that the camera on the front is 1.3MP whereas the rear-facing camera is 5MP. The prototype even has 32 GB of internal storage and runs Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich." Additional details like RAM, screen resolution and network connectivity are still unknown at this point.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JasonAkkerman 22 March 2012 23:07
    13" Tablet? Man that is really big.
    Reply
  • classzero 22 March 2012 23:10
    I would be interested in it if windows 8 was the OS instead. I just am not happy with my two androids 2.2.3 and 4.0.
    Reply
  • 22 March 2012 23:36
    that would be great. Luv to have that if the price is reasonable. That would be great in terms of textbook replacement. Even iPad size of 9.7 isn't large enough. Android's 10.1 is barely better due to the 16:10 ratio. The diagonal of a standard size paper is 13.9, so 13.3 is going to be great.
    Reply
  • Parsian 22 March 2012 23:45
    since more and more TVs are coming out with Android like OS, this can be labelled as portable TV.

    Reply
  • loomis86 23 March 2012 00:17
    I don't know why ALL computers don't have built in TVs AND full spectrum radios...as in AM, FM, weather band, short wave, long wave, citizen band, single side band, and marine band. Plus whatever I might have left out.
    Reply
  • jgutz2006 23 March 2012 00:33
    loomis86I don't know why ALL computers don't have built in TVs AND full spectrum radios...as in AM, FM, weather band, short wave, long wave, citizen band, single side band, and marine band. Plus whatever I might have left out.
    Size? and the complete lack of the vast majority of people not giving a rip about CB radio? Ever wonder why truckers have a 6' tall antenna for their CB radios? packing all of those into a small case would be obnoxious!
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 23 March 2012 00:33
    I'd love to have Windows 8 on this instead of Android.
    Reply
  • 23 March 2012 00:36
    I don't watch over-the-air TV anymore, nor do I even have a TV. Everything can be streamed over the Internet nowadays. For movies I use my 1080p projector :D
    Reply
  • loomis86 23 March 2012 00:42
    jgutz2006Size? and the complete lack of the vast majority of people not giving a rip about CB radio? Ever wonder why truckers have a 6' tall antenna for their CB radios? packing all of those into a small case would be obnoxious!

    nonsense. A full spectrum radio receiver would be smaller than an mp3 player.
    Reply
  • dimar 23 March 2012 01:12
    Looks like the ultimate comics reader I've been waiting. I was considering Samsung Galaxy 11.6 tab, but if Toshiba price is not too high, and it's not too heavy, I would buy it instead.
    Reply