Toshiba's 13-inch Tablet Has a Built-In TV Tuner

A few weeks ago at the Toshiba 2012 conference in the UK, the company showcased a prototype 13.3-inch tablet packed with Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 SoC. It featured a USB port, HDMI output and an SD card slot. There was also a camera on the front for video calling and a camera mounted on its backside.

Given that the monster tablet was merely a prototype, a Toshiba spokesperson said that it may never reach the market -- its future depends purely on consumer reaction. That said, availability dates or final cost is not on the board, and at this size, we have to wonder why consumers wouldn't just go the extra mile and purchase an ultrabook.

But for those who wouldn’t mind fondling a 13.3-inch tablet, German-language site Techfokus has provided a few additional specs. According to the hands-on report, the gadget actually has a built-in TV tuner. The antennae resides at the top right edge, and can be pushed into chassis when not in use.

The hands-on also reveals that the camera on the front is 1.3MP whereas the rear-facing camera is 5MP. The prototype even has 32 GB of internal storage and runs Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich." Additional details like RAM, screen resolution and network connectivity are still unknown at this point.