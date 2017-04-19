15 Classic PC Games Gone Free

Secret World Legends

FunCom's Secret World puts players in a world almost like ours, only filled to the brim with ancient mysteries, secret societies, and other urban fantasy and conspiracy theory trappings to deliver an MMO experience like almost no other. The game is set to receive a reboot this summer titled Secret World Legends, promising and totally free-to-play experience and various refinements and features both for balancing and to fit the new model. Users can now sign up for the beta, and veteran Secret World players can reserve their user names, with active subscriptions and Grand Master status rolling over into the new Patron rewards program for the relaunch.