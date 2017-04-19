Trending

15 Classic PC Games Gone Free

Get your gaming fix without spending a dime with these classic games gone free.

  • Vorador2 02 May 2013 09:38
    Tyrian 2000 is missing from that list :(
  • Zachasaurs 02 May 2013 14:33
    go TF2!!!
  • xkm1948 02 May 2013 22:56
    TF2 FTW!
  • chaospower 03 May 2013 10:58
    Savage 2.
  • Stardust342 03 May 2013 21:23
    Where is battlefield 1942? C'mon!!!!!
  • hetneo 08 May 2013 11:56
    No Battlefield 1942? No Metro 2033? No "insert random free or free2play game published after TF2"?
  • Shaun o 08 May 2013 12:18
    Not to be too funny there are plenty of free games out there.
    Its called abandon ware you can find a lot of great old pc games from these websites.
  • somebodyspecial 08 May 2013 12:32
    To stop this utter bs people, just copy the data from the pics and JDownloaderV2 will catch them all...No need to read it I just check the names.
    IE this article shows:
    wolfenstein 3d
    KQ3 (kings quest?)
    Ultima 4
    Ultima Savage Empires
    Titans of steel
    Ultima Martian Dreams
    Marathon
    Sarien
    The Ur Quan Masters
    TF2
    C&C Tiberian Sun
    Quest For Glory 2
    OpenRA (open source red alert I guess).
    If Toms refuses to kill these dumb slideshows and "Read more" articles, just go around their BS. Get JDownloader and quit giving these A$$hats hits :) Sorry Tomshardware, you're site is annoying the crap out of me. I don't mind clicking a 10page article, but this picture and read more crap has to go. Scratch that, I guess now it's "SEE MORE". Same freaking thing.
    People need to start listing things so nobody has to read this crap. I hope I've saved a ton of people from this clickfest :)
  • ananthu123 08 May 2013 14:22
    Aeeing as command and conquer did so, Age of Empires should have too... but they made an HD remake <sigh>
