Patent Troll Sues Nearly the Entire Mobile Industry

and the frivolous patent infringement lawsuit award of this week goes to … drumroll, please … Digitude Innovations, suing RIM, LG, Sony, Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, HTC, and Amazon.

Digitude, an IP licensing company based in Alexandria, Virginia, just sued RIM, LG, Sony, Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, HTC, and Amazon over the infringement of four of its patents:

Amazon got sued just over the following patent:

5,926,636: Remote Procedure Call Component Management Method for a Heterogeneous Computer Network

All others were sued additionally for alleged infringed of the patents below:

5,929,655: Dual-Purpose I/O Circuit in a Combined LINK/PHY Integrated Circuit
6,208,879: Mobile Information Terminal Equipment and Portable Electronic Apparatus
6,456,841: Mobile Communication Apparatus Notifying User of Reproduction Waiting Information Effectively

As it is the case so often, Digitude was not the inventor behind these patents, but took ownership just two weeks ago. Two of the patents were originally assigned to Adaptec, one to Mitsubishi and one to Apple. It appears that all four patents are part of a patent package Digitude announced to have acquired in June of this year. The company claims that it owns more than 550 patents, all of which are in the areas of PC and consumer mobile devices, computer peripherals and communications services.

Earlier this year, Digitude announced its intentions to monetize patents via an "innovative patent monetization model, where the company will acquire, aggregate, and license key technology areas in a patent consortium through strategic partnerships." The company hired several litigation lawyers "in anticipation of launching our licensing programs." It appears that RIM, LG, Sony, Samsung, Nokia Motorola, HTC, and Amazon are the first ones to 'experience' Digitude's innovative licensing program.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alikum 06 December 2011 09:20
    I'd like to know when did they submit their applications for such patents .... Unless they submitted in the early 90s, they don't stand a chance in court.
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 06 December 2011 09:21
    apple is somehow behind this. indirect patent trolling!
    Reply
  • cheemster 06 December 2011 09:22
    Fuck patents. They should be used for protecting companies from copying products, NOT specific technologies that are required for practically every device in the market.

    #inb4lawsuit for touch screens
    Reply
  • nicodemus_mm 06 December 2011 09:33
    alikumI'd like to know when did they submit their applications for such patents .... Unless they submitted in the early 90s, they don't stand a chance in court.
    http://patft.uspto.gov/netahtml/PTO/srchnum.htm

    5,926,636 - February 21, 1996 - Adaptec
    5,929,655 - March 25, 1997 - Adaptec
    6,208,879 - March 8, 1999 - Mitsubishi
    6,456,841 - June 1, 1999 - Mitsubishi
    Reply
  • memadmax 06 December 2011 09:41
    The patent system is a joke.............
    Reply
  • c_herring 06 December 2011 09:48
    alikumI'd like to know when did they submit their applications for such patents .... Unless they submitted in the early 90s, they don't stand a chance in court.In the order they appeared in the article they were filed in: 1996, 1997, 1999 and 1999; and they were issued in: 1999, 1999, 2001, and 2002. The patents actually seem pretty specific (like, they describe actual inventions as a patent should), but describes mobile phone technology from the mid to late 90s (which makes sense for when they were filed). One of them describes how the invention utilizes IEEE 1394. I'm not sure what Digitude thinks they can accomplish with these patents, and I suspect they're going to make overly broad claims that their patents don't support.
    Reply
  • 06 December 2011 09:50
    "Patent Troll Sues Nearly the Entire Mobile Industry"

    I thought that was Apple's job.
    Reply
  • beayn 06 December 2011 10:03
    "Patent Troll Sues Nearly the Entire Mobile Industry"

    Damn I thought this was another Apple article.
    Reply
  • phatboe 06 December 2011 10:05
    I'm thinking about starting my own patent troll company whose sole purpose is to make money suing Apple off the face of the planet. Any one interested in buying stocks in my new company?
    Reply
  • will1220 06 December 2011 10:09
    can I patent "suing"? - - If apple can patent style and round cornered icons, i dont see why not...
    Reply