Trending

Chrome on Android Update Allows Users to Bypass Mobile View

By

Mobile layouts for some websites can be pretty atrocious. Thankfully, Chrome for Android will allow you to view the full site at the click of a button.

Perhaps one of the most polarizing experiences of browsing the Internet with mobile or tablet devices is automatic redirection to mobile "friendly" layouts, which usually either aren’t so “friendly” or easy on the eyes. Certain sites go so far as to prevent your ability to switch to regular site view by redirecting you immediately back to the mobile site.

Fortunately, Google understands such a plight and has implemented a new feature in the latest version of Chrome for Android, which prevents sites from automatically redirecting Android users to mobile versions of sites. Chrome does this by altering the browser’s User Agent String, which in turn alters what platform websites think you’re visiting with. As a result, you’re able to load sites in desktop view that would otherwise insist on you viewing the site in the mobile layout at a simple touch of a button.

Sadly for those who don’t have the latest Android devices and have been left behind from the Ice Cream Sandwich update, Chrome for Android is currently only available on Android 4.0 (note: the stock browser in ICS also has the ability to request for a desktop version of a website). Everyone else will have to hang their heads sadly and use a web browser alternative. 

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • edlivian 19 April 2012 22:09
    +1 for Dolphin HD
    Reply
  • elcentral 19 April 2012 22:09
    the worst thing in existence is Mobile View. first thing i disabled in my Symbian mobile 1 year ago
    Reply
  • icepick314 19 April 2012 22:11
    but your mobile company may think you're tethering your phone to a PC using a regular browser and add that extra charge if you don't have that plan...

    Chrome users may want to think about that before enabling such features....
    Reply
  • holygigi 19 April 2012 22:17
    Opera anyone?
    Reply
  • maestintaolius 19 April 2012 22:20
    First thing I do on my Transformer Prime is set it to "request desktop site" when I open the browser. I hate the mobile views.
    Reply
  • brett1042002 19 April 2012 22:33
    been doing this on Dolphin for a year or so now..
    Reply
  • skaz 19 April 2012 22:39
    Mobile versions of websites drive me nuts.
    Reply
  • shanky887614 19 April 2012 23:05
    had this on opera for over a year


    under settings. it is on mobile or might have been mini forget which
    Reply
  • etudions 19 April 2012 23:08
    I'm proud of you.
    Reply
  • trapper 19 April 2012 23:18
    icepick314but your mobile company may think you're tethering your phone to a PC using a regular browser and add that extra charge if you don't have that plan...Chrome users may want to think about that before enabling such features....They are not tethering though...what form of website you load isn't what determines if you're charged for tethering or not.
    Reply